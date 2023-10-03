MadameNoire Featured Video

Say It Loud: Black, Queer & HBCU Proud is an iOne Digital original series dedicated to highlighting the LGBTQ+ community and the beautiful differences that make all individuals unique.

Pairing multiple generations of the Black LGBTQ+ community together, this series highlights where members of the community have been, where they are going and their impact on the community through a light-hearted conversation about legacy, expression, and love.

Say It Loud: Black, Queer & HBCU Proud hosts Obio Jones and Silvio Horsely chop it up about what goes on HBCU campuses.

Jones and Horsely sit down for an in-depth conversation about their coming out experience in HBCU culture, personal and professional experiences as members of the LGBTQ+ community and provide advice to those battling with their identity.