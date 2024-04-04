MadameNoire Featured Video

Fitness guru Shaun T has embraced himself and is exhibiting it to the world via TikTok and his other social media accounts.

Shaun, 45, is active on social media, sharing inspirational speech videos, intensive workout routines, and his hit dance videos with his spouse of 11 years, Scott Blokker, or his children.

But he recently snuck up on his viewers with a post showing him dancing to a mashup of Cassie’s “Long Way 2 Go” and Ariana Grande’s “West Side.” He wore rapper Saweetie’s “Tap In” green shirt with the sleeves and side cut out and the “Rich with no day job” matching shorts.

“At 230 lbs and 45 years old, I did the best that I could without my muscles getting in the way too much or breaking my back,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans’ jaws dropped at how buff Shaun got out of nowhere.

“Wait, when did Shaun T get these gains? I missed a bulking chapter clearly.”

“When did this happen??”

“Sheesh! When did you b7ulk up like THIS?!?”

“Lemme go find this T25 program.”

According to the captions under several fitness posts, Shaun T has been sticking to a strict weightlifting routine to obtain his professional bodybuilder card eventually.

According to Queerty, Shaun has been training for the last couple of years to become a bodybuilder and attended his first competition in August 2023.

He came first in five categories: Classic Physique Men’s over 45, Classic Physique Men’s over 35, Classic Physique Novice C, Men’s Physique over 45 and Men’s Physique over 35.

But Shaun is no stranger to success. The dance-fitness king shook the culture with his Hip Hop Abs, a 2003 dance workout program popular among Black culture. It contained 20 varied 25- to 45-minute workouts encouraging weight loss, slimming, and sculpting.

Shaun’s also known for his other workout programs like Focus T25, Let’s Get Up!, Transform 20, Shaun Week, Insanity: The Asylum, Cize, Rockin’ Body and Insanity Max 30.

Shaun had decades-long successes, but the journey to it was difficult—something the fitness guru has been open about.

The 45-year-old has been candid about his traumatizing childhood, specifically how he was molested by his step-father at 8.

In a TikTok video posted on Oct. 7, 2021, Shaun disclosed to his followers that his childhood turned for the worst during one basement movie night when his cousin went upstairs to get snacks, and his stepdad sexually assaulted him under the guise of “teaching him how to French kiss.” According to the fitness expert, the man also attempted to have intercourse with him the same night.

“He repeatedly molested me weekly until I was 12 years old. I ended up moving out of my childhood home away from my mother and brother when I was 14 years old,” overlay text read.

It wasn’t until he was 21 that he finally divulged to his mother what his stepdad did on multiple occasions, scared the step monster would kill him.

“Suffered years of PTSD until I went through years of therapy and learned how to love myself,” he concluded.

Now, the multimillionaire lives a seemingly happy life with his husband, Scott, and their children, Sander Vaughn Blokker and Silas Rhys Blokker.