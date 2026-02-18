Close
Women Crush Wednesday (Lover's Edition) Vol. 11

WCW Lovers — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies & Couples We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 11

This week's Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to the lovers!

Published on February 18, 2026
Tequila Don Julio 1942 Gets Guests Ready Pa'l Show at a Private Celebration During Super Bowl Weekend
Tequila Don Julio 1942 Gets Guests Ready Pa’l Show at a Private Celebration During Super Bowl Weekend Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

In honor of the recent holiday designed for lovers, this week’s WCW is for our queer queens who are in relationships and those who are simply single, and loving themselves!

Check out the 50 LGBTQIA hotties that continue to make our hearts swoon!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 10

1. Queen Latifah and Ebony Nichols

Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration
Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal’s NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

2. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

High Risk FW26 Runway Show
High Risk FW26 Runway Show Source: Victoria Sirakova / Getty

3. Porsha Williams

4. Morgz and Liss

5. TheARTI$T

6. BRE-Z and Sasha Lance

7. Attorney Jasmin A. Robinson

8. Jerrie Johnson and Dria Brown

9. Phoenix Quintara

10. Ty Young

11. Loni

12. Nat Marshall and Jewell Loyd

13. Lizzy George-Griffin

14. Quintessa Q. Swindell

15. DreamDoll

16. Amadi Asha Brooks

17. Natasha Howard

18. Michaela Jaé

19. Xiomara

20. Victoria Monet

LA Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration - Red Carpet
LA Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal’s NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration – Red Carpet Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

21. Tessa Thompson

2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

22. Niecy Nash-Betts And Jessica Betts

Tequila Don Julio 1942 Gets Guests Ready Pa'l Show at a Private Celebration During Super Bowl Weekend
Tequila Don Julio 1942 Gets Guests Ready Pa’l Show at a Private Celebration During Super Bowl Weekend Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

23. Tinashe

Marie Claire Power Play, Los Angeles
Marie Claire Power Play, Los Angeles Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

24. Chelsea Gray

1-on-1 Tournament - Unrivaled 2026
1-on-1 Tournament – Unrivaled 2026 Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

25. Wanda Sykes

26. Chelle

27. Dezzy Jones

28. Jazzawazz

29. Josie Pickens

30. Racquel Simone

31. Tia Hogue

32. Doechii

33. KWN

34. Nique

35. Aye

36. Sharnika & Mahala Power

37. traveling.auntie

38. KC Artis-McCoy

39. KyannaAlexandra

40. Christina Havis

41. Lena Waithe

42. Asiahn

43. Jay Shalè

44. Zuhura La’Beija

45. Willow Smith

46. Mampztheplug

47. Joy Oladokun

48. Arlo Parks

49. Jamila Reddy

50. Lavon Caeli

RELATED CONTENT: Valentine’s Day Foreplay — The 11 Sexiest Signature Scents For Seduction

