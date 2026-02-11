Close
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Hottest WLW Vol. 10

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 10

Doechii sent folks in a frenzy after officially updating her Instagram bio to her status as a lesbian, which means she makes our list of 50 hottest queer queens yet again this week!

Published on February 11, 2026
1 of 50

Source: Getty Images

Whether you’re bi, trans, lesbian, or whatever your place is in the alphabet, MadameNoire champions you with our weekly Women Crush Wednesday list of women loving women!

Take a peek below to see all of the beautiful individuals making up Volume 10 of our take on WCW.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday- 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9

1. Jerrie Johnson

57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch
57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

2. Morgz

3. wellness.liss

4. theracquelsimone

5. Sydney Mack

6. DJ Passion

7. Attorney Jasmin A. Robinson

8. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection
GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

9. Victoria Monet

Black Music Action Coalition Music Maker Dinner
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

10. Doechii

11. KWN

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-STREAMING-SPOTIFY
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-STREAMING-SPOTIFY Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

12. Kehlani

Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves hosts celebrity friends for pre-Super Bowl LX Brunch at Villon in San Francisco
Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves hosts celebrity friends for pre-Super Bowl LX Brunch at Villon in San Francisco Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

13. Porsha Williams

14. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective - Arrivals
Recording Academy Honors Black Music Collective – Arrivals Source: JC Olivera / Getty

15. Tinashe

W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party
W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

16. Nique

17. Sharnika and Mahala Powers

18. traveling.auntie

19. KC Artis-McCoy

20. KyannaAlexandra

21. Michelle

22. Christina Havis

23. Lena Waithe

24. Cynthia Erivo

25. Kia Barnes

26. Nicole Williams

27. Nalu

28. Jari Jones

29. Jewell Loyd

30. Chelsea Gray

31. Honey Wheat

32. Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown

33. Sophia

34. Willow Smith

Dior Addict Sweet Shop Party
Dior Addict Sweet Shop Party Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

35. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club
Wanda Sykes Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

36. Kiersey Clemons

Apple TV Press Day
Apple TV Press Day Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

37. Alexandra Shipp

38. Tam Young

39. DreamDoll

40. Robin Roberts

41. Keke Palmer

TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation
TikTok Clubhouse Superbowl Activation Source: Presley Ann / Getty

42. Janelle Monae

Atlantic Music Group and Salomon Present Whisper Room A Pre Grammy Celebration
Atlantic Music Group and Salomon Present Whisper Room A Pre Grammy Celebration Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

43. Natasha Howard

44. Tayla Parx

45. Bri Love

46. Ty Young

47. Bre-Z

48. Courie

49. Nat Marshall

50. Sydney Colson

black lesbians cynthia erivo doechii Eboni Nichols gay Jari Jones Jerrie Johnson kehlani keke palmer Kia Barnes Kiersey Clemons LGBTQ lgbtq community NAACP Image Awards Nat Marshall niecy nash Niecy Nash-Betts porsha williams Queen Latifah Queer queer community Robin Roberts Sydney Colson Tam Young Tayla Parx Tinashe Victoria Monet wanda sykes Willow Smith
