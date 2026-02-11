Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 10

Source: Getty Images

Doechii sent folks in a frenzy after officially updating her Instagram bio to her status as a lesbian, which means she makes our list of 50 hottest queer queens yet again this week!

Whether you’re bi, trans, lesbian, or whatever your place is in the alphabet, MadameNoire champions you with our weekly Women Crush Wednesday list of women loving women!

Take a peek below to see all of the beautiful individuals making up Volume 10 of our take on WCW.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday- 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9