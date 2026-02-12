Cardi B and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots pose for a portrait after the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LX marked a night of firsts, with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny performing a hotly debated Halftime Show entirely in Spanish featuring cameos from several Latin stars, including Cardi B, who was also there to support her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. It was also Diggs’ first time making it to the Big Game with his team, the New England Patriots.

Cardi B performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, alongside other Latin stars, including Pedro Pascal and Karol G. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The game itself was pretty uneventful, mostly because the Seattle Seahawks dominated from start to finish, delivering an absolute ass-whupping to the Pats. However, the real action was happening off the field between Cardi and Stefon, the father of her youngest child, a baby boy born on Nov. 4, 2025, whose name remains unknown.

Cardi B with the newborn baby boy she shares with Stefon Diggs. Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @iamcardib.

A weekend’s worth of social media clues and speculation, including Cardi’s curt on-camera “good luck”—which, let’s be real, was essentially a not-so-subtle “f–k off”—concluded with mutual Instagram unfollows. On Tuesday, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair parted ways just two days after Diggs lost the Super Bowl, and apparently, his girl, too.

“Cardi and Stefon recently broke up, but it’s possible they get back together, and this could just be for right now,” the source said. “She is focused on her upcoming tour and family while figuring out their next steps.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B & Offset’s Relationship Is More Than Just ‘Toxic’ Love, It’s Abusive [Op-Ed]

According to the streets, there are a lot of moving pieces involved in this, dare I say, very foreseeable breakup. Trouble is said to have started with the “Be Careful” rapper being upset that Stefon’s ex, K’yanna Barber, was at the game with their son, who was also born sometime last year. Then there’s the clip of Diggs’ “best friend” Pree standing next to his mom and supposedly saying, “I love you” at a pre-game family and friends gathering.

FYI: Pree is also one of the many women Cardi B’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Migos rapper Offset, cheated on her with for many years of their seven-year marriage. Both women also had rooms at the team’s hotel, which they each shared pics of on their Instagram pages.

Grab a pen and paper to take notes if necessary because y’all, this is messy.

Now, before I proceed, I ask that everyone—particularly the females—please take a moment to put on your big-girl panties and prepare to have an honest conversation about self-reflection, self-improvement, and above all, self-love.

What Cardi B plans to do now—i.e., concentrate on her career, children, and herself—she should have done back in late 2024, before she started dating Steffon soon after splitting from her serial-cheating husband Offset.

L–R: Cardi B, Kulture holding newborn baby Blossom, and Offset with Wave in the hospital. Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @iamcardib.

The 33-year-old Bronx native married the then-father-of-three, each with different women, in 2017 before she welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, in 2018. Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but the two reconciled and welcomed their second child together, a son, Wave, in 2021. Then, in July 2024, she filed for divorce again, but this time the “Clout” rappers called it quits for good. Later that year, in September and during divorce proceedings, she welcomed the couple’s third child, baby girl Blossom, making Offset, 34, a father of six with four baby mothers.

Throughout their marriage, which is still not officially over, by the way, the world quite literally watched Cardi crash out over the “Disrespectful” rapper after he repeatedly disrespected, embarrassed, and abused her.

Except for her die-hard fans, the Bardi Gang, most of us did not ask for a front row seat to their s–t show. But because the Invasion Of Privacy artist insists on oversharing her personal life with the public via social media, we were constantly bombarded with every detail of their heavily soiled laundry.

Cardi and Offset’s marital woes felt like watching Love & Hip Hop: New York in real time, with storylines full of more drama than anything Mona Scott-Young could cook up. But beyond the shenanigans was the unravelling and eventual dissolution of a real marriage between a man and woman who surely once loved each other and still share three young children.

For years, Cardi tried her best to turn a bona fide f–kboy into an honorable husband through love, sex, and forgiveness. But the truth is, ain’t no “WAP” deep enough to heal a broken man, especially if you are equally as damaged. The effort it takes to try to change a womanizer is emotionally exhausting, physically draining, deeply disappointing, utterly heartbreaking, and if you’re not careful, literally maddening.

Case in point: During an X Spaces call with her followers in June 2025, Cardi opened up about how the tumultuous nature of her marriage had taken a toll on her mental health.

“I was literally losing my mind,” she revealed, adding that the “constant lies, the gaslighting. It was really messing me up in my head. It got to a point, like last year, I really felt like I was going crazy. I couldn’t eat; I couldn’t sleep.”

Although she recognized that her mental stability was deteriorating due to her dysfunctional marriage, rather than taking the time for introspection and recalibration, Cardi made the mistake of turning to another man to “heal” her.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B sit court-side at the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Last September, the “Bodega Baddie” (whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar) sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to promote her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, where she also announced that she and Stefon were expecting a baby. But before sharing the big news, she told King, “One time he [Stefon] just told me. ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay.'”

Speaking of Okay, girl, seriously, are you Okay?! The last time I checked, Stefon Diggs is a professional football player who decided to forgo his athletic scholarship at the University of Maryland after his junior year to enter the 2015 NFL draft. He is not a clinical psychiatrist, an M.D., or any other profession that equips him to heal anything beyond rubbing some Icy Hot on sore muscles.

Nevertheless, soon after her separation from Offset, Cardi started dating Stefon in late 2024. They hard-launched their relationship at a Knicks game in May 2025 and made their romance “Instagram official” in June before welcoming their baby boy last November.⁠ Fast forward three months later and it’s already a wrap.

To each her own, but I have never been of the “to get over one man get under another” school of thought, especially when children are involved and definitely not when the man is a walking, talking, waving red flag like Stefon “Heal You” Diggs.

Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @ChronicleSpeaks.

Let’s start with his children. There are claims that he has six children with six different women, four of whom are rumored to have been born in the last 15 months. But these allegations have not been independently verified, confirmed by him, or supported by trusted mainstream media.

The 32-year-old first became a father in 2016 when he and ex-girlfriend, Tyler-Marie, welcomed daughter Nova. The same month that Cardi gave birth to their son, PEOPLE confirmed the paternity of a then-seven-month-old baby girl with Instagram model Aileen Lopera. And let us not forget about the previously mentioned K’yanna Barber. According to her Instagram page, she’s a “Coach … Influencing the influencers.” Interesting fact: She’s also thee “Kiki” named in Drake’s 2018 song “In My Feelings.” Stefon confirmed the birth of their son last December by sharing a photo on his Instagram stories on Christmas Day.

The same day, he posted pics of himself and the baby girl he shares with Cayy Benji, another Instagram model. On Nov. 10, Cayy shared photos celebrating her daughter’s six-month birthday. I’ll give you a moment to grab that pen and paper to crunch those numbers because the math is definitely not mathing!

Source: Stefon with the son he shares K’Yanna Barber. Screenshot courtesy of Facebook @Rap-Hub. Stefon with the daughter he shares with Cayy Benji. Screenshot courtesy of x @BlockTopickzkz. Stefon reposted this photo of Cardi and their son. Screenshot courtesy of Facebook @according2hiphop.

But wait, there’s more. Also in December 2025—yes, that same December, just two months ago—Diggs was arrested and charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery following an alleged disagreement with his chef about non-payment.

A healer, right? Right…

To quote my beloved late Grandma Lucy, the wisest and most witty woman I’ve ever known, “LEAVE DEM WHERE YOU FIND DEM.” This was her immediate response when I told her that a friend of mine was engaged to a man she’d met a few months prior while vacationing in Jamaica.

In life, sometimes you have to do just that. Whether it means listening to your initial gut feeling or ignoring that tingle down below, sometimes you gotta leave dem where you find dem. If you’re a sucker for Black men with cute smiles and shifty eyes, and he fits the profile to a T, it might be a good idea to leave him where you found him. This is exactly what Cardi B should have done with Stefon—left him where she found him and looked for herself instead.

Here’s the thing about that whole getting under another man to help you get over your last. It doesn’t grant you the space and grace to heal, learn, and grow from your past relationship. You also don’t give yourself enough time to really get to know this new man and allow him to show his ass, which they almost always do and fast.

So, Cardi, to answer your question, are you the drama? Yes, you are definitely a big part of it. But aren’t we all?

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Checks The Charts Again: ‘Am I The Drama?’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200