‘The New Yorker’ Illustration Of ‘Sinners’ Actress Wunmi Mosaku Is The Visual Version Of The N-Word [Op-Ed]

Wunmi Mosaku, winner of the Supporting Actress Award for ‘Sinners’, poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in Ltondon, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images) When readers opened the latest edition of The New Yorker and saw the illustrated portrait accompanying its profile on Wunmi Mosaku, many had the same immediate reaction: Who is that supposed to be? The drawing, rendered in the magazine’s familiar editorial illustration style, shows Mosaku standing stiffly in front of shelves of apothecary jars. She wears a loose blue jacket over a plain shirt. The clothing is shapeless, and her posture is rigid. Her expression is muted. Her features are flattened almost to the point of anonymity. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Without the caption, most readers would never know that the woman in the illustration is a BAFTA-winning actress whose beauty and presence command the screen. RELATED CONTENT: Stop Gaslighting Us — He Said The N-Word. Three Times. We’re Not Accepting That BAFTA Apology [Op-Ed] Placed beside actual photographs of Mosaku, the contrast is startling. Because the real Wunmi Mosaku looks nothing like that. Nothing like that! Mosaku is striking. She has luminous skin and sculpted cheekbones. Her deep, expressive eyes hold the camera with a quiet intensity. On red carpets, she is glamorous and statuesque. In photographs, she is magnetic. In motion, she carries a sensual authority that is impossible to ignore. In Sinners, the film that has catapulted her into global conversation, Mosaku plays a hoodoo healer whose mystique and sexuality anchor the story’s emotional pulse. Her scenes with Michael B. Jordan crackle with tension and intimacy. The character she embodies is powerful, alluring, and unforgettable. Yet the illustration accompanying her New Yorker profile strips all of that away. It does not exaggerate her beauty the way editorial art often does for celebrities. It does something stranger. It erases it. Within hours of the issue circulating, fans, cultural commentators, and entertainment blogs began dragging the illustration for what they said was a startling failure to capture Mosaku’s likeness. One widely shared reaction summed up the mood bluntly: “Harpo, who dis woman?” For those who don’t know, this is a riff on the famous line from The Color Purple, used online to express disbelief at how little the drawing resembled the actress. On platforms like X, Threads, and Reddit, the same criticism appeared again and again: the portrait looked nothing like Mosaku. Many viewers said they would never have recognized the BAFTA-winning actress if her name hadn’t been printed above the illustration. Others described the image as stiff, flattened, and strangely generic compared with the striking photographs of Mosaku circulating from the red carpet and press tours for Sinners.

Some reactions were even harsher. Critics online called the image “disrespectful,” “disappointing,” and even “anti-Black,” arguing that the illustration drained Mosaku of the beauty, charisma, and presence that define her public image. The backlash became loud enough that another artist stepped in to show what many viewers felt the original drawing should have done in the first place. Black illustrator DeAnn Wiley posted a quick redraw of Mosaku in a similar editorial style, saying she wanted to depict the actress “with intention” and “a love of Black women.” The alternative portrait spread quickly online, with many commenters saying it captured Mosaku’s likeness far more effectively than the magazine’s version. The controversy has also spilled into discussion forums and entertainment spaces, where users have debated whether the problem lies in the illustration style itself or in a broader lack of care in depicting Black women in editorial art. On one Reddit thread discussing the issue, commenters shared Wiley’s redraw as an example of how the same stylized approach could still reflect Mosaku’s actual features and presence. Now, we need to move beyond aesthetics to power. We must ask what it means when powerful media institutions repeatedly produce moments that diminish Black people and then explain them away as oversight. We need to interrogate the editorial culture behind these moments. This artist’s depiction would be puzzling under any circumstances. But the timing of its publication makes it land harder. Just weeks ago, Mosaku experienced what should have been a triumphant career moment. At the BAFTA Awards, she won one of the industry’s highest honors for her performance in Sinners. Instead of a clean celebration, the moment was contaminated by a shocking disruption when a white man with Tourette’s shouted the N-word during the ceremony. He also hurled the slur at her. The slur echoed through the broadcast and sparked outrage across social media and entertainment news. When a Black actress who has just endured a public moment like that is then depicted by one of America’s most prestigious magazines in a way that barely resembles her, readers do not see the image as neutral artistic interpretation.