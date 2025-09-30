Music

Cardi B Checks The Charts Again: 'Am I The Drama?' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

September 30, 2025

Cardi B once again is running them numbers up.

The Bronx rapper has gotten her second No.1 on Billboard 200 with her Sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?“. Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Cardi has sold 200K equivalent album units since she dropped on September 24th. Some critics were harsh on her, saying that the number is fluffed due to the success of her hit song “WAP,” which she chose to put on her album. The reason some cared is that “WAP” dropped in 2020. Yes, 5 years ago.

Following the success of her debut project, “Invasion Of Privacy,” this new album did not disappoint. The very next week after releasing “AM I THE DRAMA?”, Cardi was not finished and hit her fans with a bonus track featuring Latto called “ErrTime”. Where both Cardi & Big Latto slid on their verses.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Performs Pregnant, Tyla Makes History & Shakira Unites The Crowd At Global Citizen Festival

The music isn’t the only thing that has kept the fans watching Bardi’s every move, but it’s her new relationship with NFL star Steffon Diggs. The week of the album release, she also announced that she and Diggs were expecting their first baby together. For those who know, Steffon has been putting his bid on Cardi long before the world knew.

An old video surfaced of someone asking Diggs what “WAP” means, and he stuck his tongue out and said, “Ask Cardi B,” which made people think if Diggs was throwing a subliminal to get the rapper’s attention.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Airs Out Offset, Disses Rivals And Reinvents Herself On ‘Am I the Drama?’—7 Lessons

