Cardi B Airs Out Offset, Disses Rivals, And Reinvents Herself On ‘Am I the Drama?’ — 7 Lessons

Cardi B’s long-awaited second album, “Am I the Drama?“, is finally here, and the people have spoken.

The Bronx rap queen comes through with a stacked project, bringing along heavy hitters like Cash Cobain, Summer Walker, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, and more. It’s a mix of bangers, slow jams, and straight-up bars, everything fans love her for.

From the jump, Cardi gets real about her messy and very public split with Offset. She’s airing it all out, no filter, especially on tracks like “Re-Up” and “Watch Me Cry.” But it’s not just clapbacks and smoke for the haters; she shows growth too. On “Nice Guy” with Tyla, she switches it up with a smooth, sexy vibe, while “Killin’ You Hoes” brings that gritty energy we’ve been waiting for.

Bardi’s letting it be known she can move through any lane drill, R&B, pop, and still stay true to herself.

What really hits about Am I the Drama? is how Cardi balances vulnerability and boss energy. She's been through the drama, but she's not letting it dim her shine. Instead, she turns it into fire music that's honest, raw, and fun as hell.

Just to keep things even spicier, Cardi recently announced she’s expecting a baby with her new man, NFL star Stefon Diggs. Life’s moving fast for Cardi B, but with this album, she proves she’s still running the game, all on her own terms.

Check out some of the things we learned after listening to Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama? below.

1. Cardi B disses Bia on “Pretty & Petty”