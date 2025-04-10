Cardi B & Offset’s Relationship Is More Than Just ‘Toxic’ Love, It’s Abusive [Op-Ed]

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Since meeting and marrying in 2017, Cardi B and Offset have continued to regressively redefine “toxicity.” Throughout their tumultuous relationship, the rap duo has shared their private life with the public via social media — the good, the bad, and the downright…there are no words. From the start of this relationship, it’s been raining red flags. I’m talking monsoon season.

So, when Cardi, 32, filed for divorce (for a second time) in July 2024, my first thought was, “finally.”

I certainly do not take pleasure in the dissolution of a marriage or the dismantling of any family—they share three children, daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a 7-month-old baby girl whose name they haven’t revealed yet. But given the most recent load of dirty laundry the couple aired out, it’s clear the level of dysfunction in their relationship has transcended toxicity. There is now cause for concern, and the situation has become abusive.

I know an irredeemable f–kboy when I see one, so I’ve always recognized Offset’s unhealthy traits and tactics. The former Migos member, 33, is undoubtedly a 5-star general in the art of heartbreak warfare, regularly resorting to the usual go-to weapons of destruction in the f–kboy’s arsenal. These include perpetual womanizing, compulsive lying, love bombing, manipulation, gaslighting, and grandiose public displays of affection.

Remember back in October 2017 when he ambushed, err, “surprised” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum onstage in front of a sold-out crowd in Philadelphia to “propose” with an eight-carat diamond ring? Only for us to soon learn the “Clout” rappers had already secretly married on September 17, 2017, and the grand gesture was damage control for him reportedly cheating. Classic f–kboy schemes.

Not Just Another “Hood Love Story”

Since the two have overshared and overexposed so much of their private lives with the public over the years, it’s easy to become desensitized to the true destructive nature of their seemingly silly shenanigans. Especially in the social media age, we often write off the ongoing breakups to makeups, cheating scandals, and public humiliations of celebrity couples like Cardi B and Offset, Stevie J and Joseline, and Blueface and Chrisean Rock as par for the course in any “hood love story.”

However, sometimes, behind the more obvious messy antics, linger more serious issues with insecurity, jealousy, and possessiveness, which can transform into or disguise various forms of abuse without the victims even realizing.

My Spidey senses really started tingling on high alert with Offset last September when the Atlanta native not-so-subtly tried to publicly embarrass his ex by accusing her of having sex with another man while pregnant with their third child. “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he commented during Cardi’s Instagram Live stream, per a screenshot from the recording, which was shared on X.

The two continued to battle back and forth into the next day when Offset took to his Instagram for another attempt to humiliate Cardi and his final mic drop moment. Ever so eloquently and well punctuated, he wrote, “Everybody can see I don’t want you ! It’s ok I’m not talking bout this Nomo all love u will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won [laughing emoji].”

Pyrrhic Victory

The words “u my bm I won” confirmed every aversive feeling Offset had triggered in me. As clumsily written and juvenile as it was, this proclamation of ownership and victory alluded to much more worrying sentiments. Albeit fitting, since he’s proven himself to be quite the dog, this is the equivalent of him taking a giant dump on Cardi to mark his territory. It also suggests a sense of possession over her, and not because of their deep emotional bond or marital status. But because they share three children. And FYI, Offset has six kids ranging from 15 years old to less than one with four different women.

“I hate to break it to Cardi, but if she thinks, like, this is just a coincidence, you know, like, this is only the beginning,” remarked TMZ Producer Trent Clark after Offset unexpectedly arrived at The Stafford Room nightclub in New York City where Cardi was partying with girlfriends last October. “They have three kids together. Divorce or not, you know, they’re always going to be tied together…He just came to make his presence felt.”

Although the “Disrespectful” rapper never made contact with his estranged wife and quickly left the club after the DJ announced him being there, Clark reasoned, “He was just doing it just to remind her that he exists, and they got three kids together.”

No sir. That is not a reminder. That is intimidation and stalking.

Over the years, we’ve been privy to similar instances of Offset’s “microaggressions.” But now that it seems that Cardi is serious about ending their almost eight-year-long marriage, she has revealed that his behavior has become increasingly concerning.

On March 28, the Bronx native updated fans on Instagram Live about what she’s been dealing with behind the scenes for the past several months. She accused her ex of tracking her travel when she’s out of town and “harassing” her with phone calls as well as the men she’s “been dealing with for months already,” and her friends, alleging, “You sent people to get my homegirl beat up.”

“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi explained.

In addition to calling him “suicidal,” she went on to claim that Offset sent sexually explicit videos of the two of them to her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Steffon Diggs.

“Mind you, he sent text messages to a guy I was dealing with videos of me and him having sex,” she revealed. “That’s the kind of s–t that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

Don’t Get It Twisted

Self-sexual exploitation is integral to Cardi B’s personal and professional brand. Period. The “WAP” rapper is unapologetic about her sexuality whether it’s sharing that baby No. 3 was conceived on a “really nasty night” after “get[ting] d–ked down on New Year’s Eve” or rapping the lyrics, “I told him [Offset] the other day / Man, we should sell that porn” on their 2018 track “MotorSport.”

However, there’s a very distinct difference between rapping about selling a sex tape on wax and revenge porn, which is not only a crime, but also a form of abuse.

According to Women’s Justice NOW, “Nonconsensual pornography or cyber sexual abuse, commonly known as revenge porn, is the act of sharing an intimate photo of another individual without their consent. In other words, posting nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images of someone without their permission online or forwarding private photos via text would both be considered nonconsensual pornography.”

From Megan Thee Stallion’s incessant twerking videos to Bianca Censori’s near-naked “ensemble” at this year’s Grammys red carpet, sexually suggestive or explicit content is now more ubiquitous than ever. In fact, many celebrities and regular folks alike choose to share nude pics and videos on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), OnlyFans, and Pornhub for capital gain and/or notoriety. Therefore, it can become difficult to decipher between sex content that was “accidentally leaked” or deliberately posted, and revenge porn.

So, to keep things simple, here’s what you need to know:

– You have the right to expect private images to remain private

– Sharing or publicizing intimate content without your consent is against both civil and criminal law

– You have a right to demand the content be removed from the internet, though this process can be extremely difficult

Also, note that nearly every state in the U.S. has laws protecting victims of nonconsensual pornography. With one in 10 women under the age of 30 having experienced either threats to share or the actual sharing of intimate personal photos without their consent, it is imperative to stay informed about your rights and recourse.

Above all, remain diligent about the individuals you create and share sexually explicit content with. The person could be a fling or your husband and the father of your children, like in the case of Cardi B and Offset. But no matter how the relationship is defined, “revenge porn, is one place where the digital age and misogyny meet.”

