Fine AF Fridays: 20 Stars So Sexy You’ll Need To Fan Yourself, Vol. 1 (Wait ‘Til You See Kandi & Beyoncé)
Thank God it’s Friday! Obviously, Friday is one of the most beloved days of the week because it’s the day that leads us into the weekend. But here at MadameNoire, Fridays are the days we’ll recap looks from some of our favorite celebrities that left us feeling hot and thirsty.
Over the weekend, Kris Jenner had her star-studded James Bond-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 70. It was one of the most highly talked about events. Of course, we’ve got some people on our list that were too fine at the function from Ciara to Beyoncé.
Our favorite green-eyed Mufasa was also celebrated this week for being one of the Sexiest Men Alive by People…as he should!
WNBA Player Kysre Gondrezick turned up the heat after being on a certain risqué magazine cover where being sexy is the name of the game.
We can’t forget about one of the finest British rappers of today. Skepta had the girlies drooling after making the cover of British GQ.
And you know we had to put a special Love Island royal on this list as well.
1. La La, 43
La La Anthony is really close friends with Kim Kardashian, so it’s no surprise that she attended the matriarch’s celebration. She stunned in a red and black sequined gown and threw in some burgundy-colored bundles.
2. Ciara, 40
Their pal Ciara also attended the party wearing a leather tube top dress with a thigh-high slit and matching gloves.
3. Tina Knowles, 71, & Beyoncé, 44
We can’t not mention the fact Ms. Tina Knowles and Queen Bey were there looking stunning as usual.
4. Skepta, 43
As if he wasn’t fine enough already with clothes on, Skepta popped up shirtless on the cover of British GQ magazine. On Wednesday, he made history by becoming the magazine’s first Men of the Year cover star.
5. Kysre Gondrezick, 28
Speaking of making history on magazines, Kysre Gondrezick did the same thing this week with Playboy. She became the first Black professional athlete to be a playboy playmate.
6. Olandria Carthen, 27
Olandria Carthen’s career has skyrocketed since she stepped out of the Love Island villa. Just four short months after her season ended, she’s now gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. She looked breath-takingly stunning in every look she debuted on her page. You just have to see for yourself.
7. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 39
We already know Da’Vine Joy Randolph does not come to play when it comes to her fashion and looking good. She recently stunned in a rose-gold pink gown for the NYC screening of her film Eternity
8. Lance Gross, 44
Lance Gross looks like he isn’t aging one bit after he posted a photo of himself looking good at the Ebony Power 100 Gala.
9. Vic Mensa, 32
Vic Mensa also looked sharp at the Ebony Power 100 gala
10. Kandi Burruss, 49
Kandi Burruss did not come to play this week. She had her curves out on display in her cheetah print swimsuit in Dubai.
11. Teyana Taylor, 34
Teyana Taylor put on her modeling face for her appearance in Elle’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Issue.
12. Method Man, 54
Method Man. Need I say more? He uploaded a video this week sharing some gym advice, which I caught none of. Quite frankly, I was too distracted by his handsomeness.
13. Chloe Bailey, 27
Chloe Bailey popped out at the Humane World for Animals gala earlier this week. She performed on stage wearing a two-toned piece from Mugler that showcased her glowy legs.
14. Morris Chestnut, 56
Morris Chestnut can make anything look good, but when he puts on a suit…..WHEW HONEY!!
15. Aaron Pierre, 31
Aaron Pierre melted hearts with photos and videos from this year’s issue of People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
16. KWN, 25
British artist KWN may be taken by Kehlani, but that doesn’t stop fans from swooning over her. That’s exactly what they did in her photography recap of her performance in Cologne, Germany.
17. Jordyn Woods, 28
Jordyn Woods looked beyond gorgeous at this year’s Forks and Fortune Foundation gala. She wore a black curve-hugging dress with embellishments in the abdomen region.
19. Tank, 49
It’s no secret that Tank has a really nice body. But it never gets old to look at. On Tuesday, he showed off his impressive planking skill while teasing the release of his new song “Control.”
20. Eva Marcille, 41
Eva Marcille looked breathtaking at the AMTR Meals on Wheels gala. She came dressed in a black gown that had a red rose-shaped bra attached.