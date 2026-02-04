Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9

68th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Our queer queens shone like diamonds at the 68th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, which is why you’ll see them making quite an appearance on this week’s Women Crush Wednesday list!

From Doechii to Queen Latifah, Kehlani, Willow Smith, and more, they turned heads for one of the hottest nights for the culture, and of course, it didn’t take a red carpet for the lovely ladies we’re swooning over this week. Everyone came to impress!

Check out 50 of the hottest ladies to usher us into Black History Month, as well as the season for lovers below!

