Fine AF Fridays — Golden Globes Had Us Fed But All 20 Of These Sexy Looks Ate, Vol. 10

Source: Salvatore DeMaio/IG: @sonejr We’re back for Week 10 of Fine AF Fridays, and the looks? Still undefeated. This week’s lineup is delivering red-carpet seduction and real-life slayage. The Golden Globes gave us plenty to feast our eyes on, with some of our favorite stars stepping out looking scrumptious and fully in their glow. Naturally, we couldn’t fit every look we loved—but Fine AF energy isn’t confined to one carpet. So we made room for the folks who are turning heads for reasons that go way beyond awards season. From birthday baddies aging like the finest wine, to icons who continue to have us asking, “Wait… how old are they again?”—this week’s roster proves that fine is a lifestyle, not a moment. Let’s get into it. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Rihanna, Kayla Nicole, Danielle Brooks & More Stars Are Sheer Perfection, Vol. 9 1. Skye Marshall, 44 Skye Marshall looked undeniably breathtaking in a Lever Couture gown. Her beautiful, deep skin paired beautifully with the caramel-colored gown and gold bronzy makeup!

2. Lori Harvey, 29 Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. I mean…Lori Harvey. It’s always expected for her to knock our socks off when we see her. And she definitely met those expectations at the Golden Globes.

3. Marlon Wayans, 53 Marlon Wayans popped up at the Golden Globes red carpet looking clean and sharp in a blue velvet tuxedo with navy pants.

4. Sterling K. Brown, 49 Sterling K. Brown was also handsomely dapper in his gliver (gold and silver) suit! He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

5. Olandria Carthen, 27 Olandria Carthen had heads turning and social media thumbs typing away on the night of the Golden Globes. She easily became a trending topic with the way she carried in this emerald green dress!

6. Babyface, 66 Babyface needs to stop being stingy and give us the secret to looking this young with smooth skin at 66 years old!!! He lit up the night in a diamond patterned suit embellished with diamonte.

7. Sanaa Lathan, 54 At this point, someone’s got it wrong. There is no way Sanaa Lathan is 54 looking every bit of a stunning woman in her 30s. Look how she glows while she attended the Vanity Fair & Amazon MGM Studios party.

8. Latto, 27 Latto returned to the ‘gram after weeks of being absent, following her birthday. Many people speculated that she might be with child after attending an event with a fur coat and a puffy face, but this latest post is killing all those rumors.

9. Alonzo Arnold, 35 Alonzo Arnold ate this look all the way up! The famous hairstylist was giving legs and hips and body in his olive green leather playsuit!

10. Pardison Fontaine, 36 Oop! Pardison Fontaine surprised his fans by entering the New Year with a new hair cut! This might be our favorite look on him.

11. Jazmine Sullivan, 38 Speaking of new hair dos, Jazmine Sullivan also switched it up this week with a red wig with bangs.

12. Teyana Taylor, 35 After she released her Escape album last year, Teyana Taylor has been winning nonstop. Not only did she win her first Golden Globe award, but she also graced the cover of Vanity Fair.

13. Mary J. Blige, 55 We can’t forget to celebrate the birthday girl Mary J. Blige, who recently turned 55 but looking no where near it! We know Mary J. Blige will forever have her a nasty pair of boots on, but she also rocked a beautiful yellow-and-black fur coat with some black shorts and paired it with a black bra underneath.

14. Omari Hardwick, 52, and Jamil Hardwick Omari Hardwick also celebrated a birthday this week. His brother Jamil gave him a birthday shoutout on Instagram and they definitely look like a real-life version of Smoke and Stack from Sinners. Both are fine without a doubt!

15. Algee Smith, 31 Algee Smith shared a beautiful message this week about peace and honestly, we had to listen to this twice because the first go ’round we were too busy admiring his charming face and beautiful smile.

16. Porsha Williams, 44 Porsha Williams took pictures in the big Apple ahead of her interview with Andy Cohen. Looking visually striking as always, she had on a brown dress with a tan-colored belt and caramel colored pumps.

17. Leon Robinson, 63 Leon Robinson is another person who definitely still got it! He was recently in Houston celebrating Sigma Founders Day and looking too fine during his walk over to the bar. Even his ex Cynthia Bailey had to leave a heart.

18. Joshua Neal Now we all remember Mr. Neal right? He played Keyshawn in Issa Rae’s film One Of Them Days starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Though he may not have been our favorite guy in the movie, there’s no denying how good he looks.

19. Winnie Harlow, 31 At this point, where can we sign up to learn how to pose on spot because Winnie Harlow’s got it down. As she should being that she is a model, but she truly ate these courtside pics up!