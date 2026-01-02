Fine AF Fridays! SZA Brings The Holiday Heat, Vol. 8

Source: N/A / Source: Chalynn/IG: @chalynnmonee Alright, ladies and gentlemen! We are kicking off the New Year with Vol. 8 of Fine AF Fridays! This week, we have a nice mixture of celebrities celebrating love and the holidays, while others are serving up face or exposing skin. Here we go! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! SZA, Latto, & Shantel Jackson Strip Down For Santa, Vol. 7 1. Venus Williams, 45, and Andrea Preti, 37 Venus Williams and her new husband, Andrea Preti, finally jumped the broom! The couple had two weddings this year – one in Palm Beach, FL and another in Ischia, Italy. Venus looked truly breathtaking in her gowns.

2. Hosea Chanchez, 44 This week, Hosea Chanchez decided to strip down and show us more of his smooth and chiseled skin. It’s all to promote his skincare essentials line THE DAWN OF GOOD. Might as well go ahead and add it to the cart.

3. Kelis, 46 Kelis never fails to remind us that she still got that body-ody-ody. You know…the one that makes all the boys come to the yard?

4. SZA, 36 Source: SZA is back on the list this week after showing some of her best memories of the year, which just so happens to have several pics of her showing off her curvy body.

5. Bernice Burgos, 45 No, seriously. Does Bernice Burgos age? One has to ask by the way she still looks like she’s in her 20s in this glam video post!

6. Eric Bellinger, 41 Eric Bellinger is another individual that doesn’t have to do much to look good. It’s that pearly white smile and his eyes… *Chef’s kiss* He shared pictures of his 2nd Annual Christmas Hoopathon Toy Drive with his wife, La’Myia Good (which is Megan Good’s sister if you didn’t know).

7. Terrell Carter If you were there watching Tyler Perry’s plays in the beginning of his career, or if you watch Beauty in Black then you should be familiar with Terrell Carter. You should especially be familiar with his vocal abilities if you watched the plays. He shared visuals for his song I Wanna Be Loved looking scrumdiddlyumptious!

8. Jackie Aina, 38 We know Jackie Aina is never going to disappoint when it comes to her looks and glam, especially if it’s for a special event or day like New Year’s.

9. Busta Rhymes, 53 Busta Rhymes looked very handsome this week as he helped bring in the New Year’s by delivering his infamous verse from Chris Brown’s Look At Me Now. That breath control is still impressive to this day.

10. Chalynn, 26 Source: N/A / Source: Chalynn/IG: @chalynnmonee R&B singer Chalynn already has a face that’s to die for! She stunned in her New Year’s outfit which included a gold feather skirt and a gold bra-lette.

11. Briana Monique (Brixana), 29 Briana, who many also know to be Gunna’s girlfriend, is no rookie when it comes to glam or fashion. She always looks marvelous anytime she posts and this look of her wearing a MARIA LUCIA HOHAN gown is no different.

12. Tahj Mowry, 39 He’s a Smart Guy, but he’s also got the looks to go with that brain. Yup! We are talking about Tahj Mowry, who posted pics in a dripping wet t-shirt, putting his muscles on display, while simultaneously serving face.

13. Alonzo Arnold, 35 Alonzo Arnold always brings the heat on his page with the fashion, glam, and of course the laid wigs. This week, in his photoshoot he strutted in a pair of the Dsquared2 iconic skate boots. These boots were also worn by Jordyn Woods recently and are priced at more than $3,000.

14. Angel Reese, 23 Source: N/A / Source: Angel Reese/IG: @angelreese5 Angel Reese is killing it with her NBA court side outfits. Her latest was a monochromatic maroon look with a mixture of leather and fur textures.

15. Janet Jackson, 59 Source: @prestonmakeup / Source: Janet Jackson/IG: @janetjackson Janet Jackson was looking all bronzy and golden this week after sharing a photo of her wearing a curly, honey blonde wig.

16. Bambi, 39 Source: N/A / Source: Bambi/IG: @adizthebam Bambi looked like something straight from an early 2000s music video the way she glowed in this photos!

17. Duke Ihenacho, 36, and Chanel Duke Ihenacho and his beautiful wife Chanel looked mesmerizing in their holiday photos. They spent their first Christmas together as a married couple!

18. Michael Rainey Jr., 25 Michael Rainey Jr., killed this photoshoot, from the poses to the facial expressions and the wardrobe!

19. Jillyanis, 29 Artist and cookbook author Jillyanis shared holiday photos of her draped in an ivory silk gown and matching colored heels. She looked both glamorous and glowy.