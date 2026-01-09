Fine AF Fridays! Rihanna, Kayla Nicole, Danielle Brooks & More Stars Are Sheer Perfection, Vol. 9

Source: Savage X Fenty and Rihanna/IG: @badgalrihih Fine AF Fridays is back! This week we’ve got some campaigns and shoots in the mix where celebrities gave a spread of sexy and sophisticated looks. Some of this weeks looks include lingerie, luxury, and body. All the things that might make you want to buy what they are selling. Let’s see who made the list! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! SZA Brings The Holiday Heat, Vol. 8 1. Lovie Simone, 27, and Michael Cooper, 23 Coming in hot, we’ve got one our favorite TV couples that took us through ALL types of emotions on their hit series Forever. Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper were pulled to be a part of the latest Savage X Fenty campaign, which presented the brand’s Valentine’s Day 2026 collection.

Well since we are talking about her brand, we have to spotlight the headmistress of it all, Miss Rihanna. For the campaign, she plays the role of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, beauty, pleasure, and desire. That's all the perfect components for the spicy hot lingerie collection.

3. Tank, 50 Okay no more talk of panties! Let’s talk abs instead. Tank was showing his off at the top of this month and though we’ve seen them before…we don’t ever get tired of looking at them. He kicked off the New Year bringing in his 50th birthday and did so with a photo of him wearing a black mesh tank top where his abs and chiseled chest poked through.

4. Damson Idris, 34 Well now that we are on the subject of abs, Damson Idris has entered the chat. He posted a short clip of him soaking out in the sun on the boat, looking so good while his abs glistened in the sunshine.

5. Danielle Brooks, 36 Ummmm can we get into Danielle Brooks!? It would be no surprise if she made every jaw drop with how curvaceous and beautiful she looked at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The dress she had on…I mean…WOW. Nothing else could have squeezed in that dress based off how the fabric hugged every inch of her. There was also a sheer element to the material which made the overall look even more hot!

6. Michael B. Jordan’s Mother, Donna Jordan Michael B. Jordan was also at the Critics Choice Awards, but his red carpet appearance wasn’t about him. It was about his stunning and elegant mother Donna Jordan, who accompanied her son wearing a black silk gown and smile that flashed brighter than the cameras that took their photos.

7. Kayla Nicole, 34 One thing about Miss Kayla Nicole…when she posts a picture, she is going to make sure every single one eats. And she did just that for her first set of photos of the New Year!

8. Nicole Beharie, 41 It’s not hard to love Nicole Beharie for her incredible talent on screen, but her natural and effortless beauty turns that love into a straight obsession.

9. Aaron Pierre, 31 Aaron Pierre posted his first set of photos for the New Year too and kept real simple by letting his handsome-ness speak for itself. Word on the street is, he’s a newly single man so he might be up for grabs!

10. Iman, 70 If anybody knows how to work a look, it’s Iman. The Somalian-born supermodel posted a short video to the trending “What Competition” sound and it’s true, that she doesn’t have any.

11. Salli Richardson Whitfield, 58 Oh! We can absolutely see why after 23 years of marriage, Dondré T. Whitfield seems still so deeply in love with his wife Salli Richardson Whitfield. She is an absolute beauty. She stunned in her black gown before she hit the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

12. Pusha T, 48 As a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Pusha T looked crisp and clean in their latest campaign for their Spring-Summer 2026 campaign. The campaign features pieces from Pharrell Williams’ India-inspired travel collection.

13. Jayda Cheaves, 27 If Jayda Cheaves’ pheromones make us smell as good as she looks in this video, go ahead and add it to our cart. The entrepreneur took us behind the scenes on one of her shoots where she looked stunning in a mesh, cut out, gown.

16. Megan Thee Stallion, 30 Megan Thee Stallion has us ready to pull up to Dunkin’ Donuts driveway with this new advertisement they just released. The brand collaborated with Thee Stallion to announce the release of their new Protein Refreshers and Protein Lattes, which contain protein milk. Dunkin’ did a playful take on Thee Stallion’s alter ego Tina Snow by nicknaming her Pro-Tina in the ad, as she led her group through a jazzercise-inspired workout.

17. Lance Gross, 44 At 44-years-old, Lance Gross really is still one of the finest men in the game. Just check him out in this video of him stepping out to celebrate his fraternity’s Founder’s Day!

18. Saweetie, 32 Saweetie looked unreal in these pictures! She had her hair styled in a curly updo and wore a polka dotted dress with a open and low cut back. Though the dress is beautiful on it’s on Saweetie definitely brought it to life with her eight-shaped figure.

19. Marques Houston, 44 Although Marques Houston has stepped into the new year with everyone else, the singer-actor is still the same when it comes to his fashionable looks. He shared a post a day after 2026 arrived, letting fans know that even though the year has changed, he hasn’t. The announcement came with three photos where Houston was dressed in an all black outfit and shades.