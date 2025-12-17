Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 2

Source: Courtesy of Jess The Alchemist / Courtesy of Jess The Alchemist

This is for the women loving women!

It’s another Wednesday, which means we’re back for another list of some of our hottest queer queens that have us drooling at our phones.

As we continue to give a nod to the ladies who are living freely, in their truth about their positioning within the LGBTQIA community. If you’re lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, and everything in-between, this space is for you!

In honor of Women Crush Wednesday, our number one this week is Jess The Alchemist, and from the looks of it, whether it’s through legal marketing, creative direction, or having a face card that does not decline, this is a hottie that we’re swooning over.

Let’s dive into Vol. 2 of our women loving women on our radar this week!

1. Jess The Alchemist