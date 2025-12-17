Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens
Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 2
This is for the women loving women!
It’s another Wednesday, which means we’re back for another list of some of our hottest queer queens that have us drooling at our phones.
As we continue to give a nod to the ladies who are living freely, in their truth about their positioning within the LGBTQIA community. If you’re lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, and everything in-between, this space is for you!
In honor of Women Crush Wednesday, our number one this week is Jess The Alchemist, and from the looks of it, whether it’s through legal marketing, creative direction, or having a face card that does not decline, this is a hottie that we’re swooning over.
Let’s dive into Vol. 2 of our women loving women on our radar this week!
1. Jess The Alchemist
2. Shema.Love
3. T’Keyah Hayes
4. Kollect Karma
5. Brielle S.
6. _Deyshaaaa_
7. King D
8. Konabean
9. Ivythadon
10. ChaiTheSiren
11. Dom
12. Butta.Nicole
13. Chaterra
14. Eb Daze
15. Dollarsignz
16. Aniyah Michelle
17. Taygilla
18. KP
19. Xiomara
20. Slighthoney
21. Allison Graham
22. Sheltina
23. Naughty Q
24. Loni
25. Tychantay23
26. Lauryn
27. Saniya Rivers
28. Emma Cannon
29. Pretty Bee Ballard
30. Ash Onogomuho
31. India Jade
32. Courie
33. Indianichole_
34. Milly
35. Krys Lighkt
36. Jay
37. Gabrielle Fouchè
38. Briana Ayala
39. LJ
40. Gabby Williams
41. Tia Hogue
42. Mack the Tailor
43. Phoneix Quintara
44. Smoothassatyn
45. Candace Thompson
46. Erica Wheeler
47. Veronica Young
48. Jordan Horston
49. Dvphnn
50. Bri Love
