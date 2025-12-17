Close
Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 2

This is for the women loving women!

Published on December 17, 2025
1 of 50

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 2
Source: Courtesy of Jess The Alchemist / Courtesy of Jess The Alchemist

This is for the women loving women!

It’s another Wednesday, which means we’re back for another list of some of our hottest queer queens that have us drooling at our phones. 

As we continue to give a nod to the ladies who are living freely, in their truth about their positioning within the LGBTQIA community. If you’re lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, and everything in-between, this space is for you!

In honor of Women Crush Wednesday, our number one this week is Jess The Alchemist, and from the looks of it, whether it’s through legal marketing, creative direction, or having a face card that does not decline, this is a hottie that we’re swooning over.

Let’s dive into Vol. 2 of our women loving women on our radar this week!

1. Jess The Alchemist

2. Shema.Love

3. T’Keyah Hayes

4. Kollect Karma

5. Brielle S.

6. _Deyshaaaa_ 

7. King D

8. Konabean

9. Ivythadon

10. ChaiTheSiren

11. Dom

12. Butta.Nicole

13. Chaterra

14. Eb Daze

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR5BC_yAOim/?img_index=1

15. Dollarsignz

16. Aniyah Michelle

17. Taygilla

18. KP

19. Xiomara

20. Slighthoney

21. Allison Graham

22. Sheltina

23. Naughty Q

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQU-PK-igDv/

24. Loni

25. Tychantay23

26. Lauryn

27. Saniya Rivers

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQXDNugFWiq/?img_index=1

28. Emma Cannon

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL-NLZmgxpz/

29. Pretty Bee Ballard

30. Ash Onogomuho

31. India Jade

32. Courie

33. Indianichole_

34. Milly

35. Krys Lighkt

36. Jay

37. Gabrielle Fouchè

38. Briana Ayala

39. LJ

40. Gabby Williams

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQpwtV9DiuA/

41. Tia Hogue

42. Mack the Tailor

43. Phoneix Quintara

44. Smoothassatyn

45. Candace Thompson

46. Erica Wheeler

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRf0MOsj5pk/?img_index=1

47. Veronica Young

48. Jordan Horston

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7jyYxKRTAy/?img_index=1

49. Dvphnn

50. Bri Love


