Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kelis is the living and breathing definition of “black don’t crack!” Here’s proof. On Dec. 28, the 46-year-old singer showed exactly why her “Milkshake” continues to bring “all the boys to the yard” after she posted a sizzling beachside photo carousel. Wearing a multicolored bikini layered with delicate chains, including a striking body chain, the singer confidently showed off her flawless curves.

RELATED CONTENT: Twitter Reacts To The News Of Kelis And Bill Murray Dating

Soaked by the waters of Kenya’s Diani Beach, her “#1” favorite beach in the world, according to the caption, Kelis left fans stunned in the comments, praising her timeless beauty and undeniable allure.

“Ms. age backwards,” wrote one fan.

“Truly amazing, love!” another commented

A third added, “Sheesh!”

The Grammy-nominated artist also used the post as an opportunity to promote her wellness brand BOUNTY and FULL, filled with organic skin, food, and haircare products.

Kelis returned to Instagram two days later with another beach-themed thirst trap in Africa.

Giving fans no time to cool down from the smoldering photo, Kelis returned to Instagram again, on Dec. 30, this time with a video showing off her smoking body and everlasting curves on another beach in Africa. Donning her hair in a beautiful updo and her lips with a bright lipstick, the mother and entrepreneur could be seen smiling as she showed off her figure in a black bathing suit that left nothing to the imagination.

“Thick,” the caption read.

The sultry swimsuit offered fans a glimpse of her sculpted abs and upper half, instantly setting the comments section ablaze once again.

“Jesus Jerome Vontavius Chris,” wrote one stan.

“Wow. U Go Girl, looking Absolutely Amazing @kelis!” another penned.

While a third Instagram user simply commented, “Good lord!”

“Good lord” is right. Kelis looks amazing!

RELATED CONTENT: Kelis Shares ‘Herstory’ Fact About The Inception Of ‘Got Your Money’ With Ol’ Dirty Bastard