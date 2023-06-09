MadameNoire Featured Video

Unexpected romance is reportedly blooming between singer and chef Kelis and actor and comedian Bill Murray.

A source revealed to The Sun that the “Milkshake” singer and the Ghostbusters actor have been casually dating “for awhile now.” Bill, 72, was spotted cheering Kelis on from the side of the stage at her show at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London on May 28.

The pair snapped a cute picture together backstage.

That same week, the alleged lovebirds were also seen spending some quality time together at the same hotel.

According to the insider, Murray formed a close bond with the 43-year-old singer after the death of her husband, Mike Mora, in 2022. Mora passed away from stage 4 stomach cancer last year.

At the time, Murray had also been grieving the loss of his estranged wife, who passed away in 2021.

“They’ve met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.” the source added.“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Murray nor Kelis have spoken publicly about the dating chatter, but Twitter has been talking up a storm about the romance chatter. Some users were in disbelief over the news. A few Twitter detectives speculated whether Kelis was just dating the actor for his money. Murray’s net worth stands at a whopping $180 million, according to Parade.

A few fans didn’t see any harm in the two stars dating. Of course, internet jesters had a field day tweeting jokes about the pair’s surprising romance.

Check out a few reactions below. Do you really think Kelis and Bill Murray are really dating? We definitely didn’t see this one coming!

