On Oct. 24, Kelis took to Instagram to share a little piece of her musical “Herstory.”

In 1999, the Harlem native teamed up with Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Got Your Money,” a classic that appeared on the late rapper’s second studio album, Nigga Please. The multihyphenated beauty revealed that she casually came up with the melody for the iconic track in an elevator.

“Being from New York, it was like everybody kind of knew each other. I knew some guys from Wu-Tang and I had done a song with Gravediggaz — which is crazy — because I did that like a couple years before Kaleidoscope came out,” the mother of three shared as a clip from the ”Get Your Money” music video flashed throughout.

According to Kelis, Ol’ Dirty Bastard asked her to sing the hook for the popular hip-hop tune out of the blue.

“I don’t even remember. It was so quick. We went into the studio. Dirty was there, and yeah, herstory.”

The duo’s hit song spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 33.

In the comments section, fans shared fond memories of listening to the iconic tune. A few stans complimented the iconic singer on her flawless afro and beauty.

“I remember listening to this on Tube Music. Still great baby.” “Always loved your raspy voice.” “This made my day. Kelis has such a vibe. What a dope hook and timeless.” “What I’ve always loved about you is you never switched it up on us & STILL look the same.” “You will always be that girl!! “ “I’m about to play this now, I love these stories!”

Kelis dropped another fun “Herstory” fact about her music career earlier this month.

On Oct. 4, the Harlem native took to Instagram to share a great story about how the cover art for her debut studio album, Kaleidoscope, came to life.

The “Milkshake” crooner told fans that she tapped New Zealand-based body painter Joanne Gair to create beautiful kaleidoscope imagery on her body.

“It took like nine hours to cover me in paint,” the star revealed.

Released in 1999, Kelis’ debut album transcended genres with its unique layering of funk, soul, R&B and hip-hop thanks to riveting production from Pharrell and Chad Hugo.

The project spawned hits like “Get Along With You” and “Caught Out There,” which spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

