Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 3

Source: Jordyn Jay / Jordyn Jay’s IG

We blinked, and it’s Women Crush Wednesday all over again! Of course, you know that we’re here to celebrate our women lovin’ women!

Two weeks ago, MadameNoire launched our latest column, which uplifts our queer queens. Whatever letter you make up within the LGBTQIA+ alphabet, we’ve got you covered.

Number one on our list this week is Jordyn Jay, not just because she is absolutely stunning, but because of the work that she’s doing as a community organizer, arts advocate, and producer. As the founder and executive director of the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective (BTFA), Jordyn believes that the power of art can inspire radical sociopolitical change. Moreover, she aims to use that power for Black trans liberation.

Major shoutout to Jordyn Jay and all of the hotties who are making our hearts swoon this Women Crush Wednesday!

