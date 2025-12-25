Must Be A Full Moon —25 Miss Thangs Who Dominated The ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour Looks

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective , the wildly successful tour dominated the pop culture consciousness while reminding everyone just how incredibly talented Brandy and Monica are as artists, vocalists, and performers.

We’re back with another collection of snazzy baddies who dressed to impress at Brandy and Monica ’s iconic ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour , which wrapped up with a rousing finale in Jacksonville, Florida.

Raising the bar every night, Brandy and Monica treated fans to an endless array of surprise guests, including Ciara, SWV, Tyrese, Fabolous, Yung Joc, The-Dream, Keyshia Cole, Mariah the Scientist, and many more.

In Miami, the duo brought out Trina, Trick Daddy, and Sexyy Red for some crowd-pleasing shenanigans that sent social media into a frenzy.

Other standout Tour moments (among many) included Monica pleading with the crowd to let go of now-infamous white sandals and playfully snatching Ray-J’s phone during their Atlanta stop.