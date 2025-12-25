Must Be A Full Moon —25 Miss Thangs Who Dominated The ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour Looks

Close
25 Miss Thangs Who Dominated The 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour Looks

While you're sittin' up in your room, enjoy snazzy snaps of the girlies at 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour.

Published on December 25, 2025
Source: Instagram @creativelyla, @quanielashay, @msjasshadae

We’re back with another collection of snazzy baddies who dressed to impress at Brandy and Monica’s iconic ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour, which wrapped up with a rousing finale in Jacksonville, Florida.

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective, the wildly successful tour dominated the pop culture consciousness while reminding everyone just how incredibly talented Brandy and Monica are as artists, vocalists, and performers.

Raising the bar every night, Brandy and Monica treated fans to an endless array of surprise guests, including Ciara, SWV, Tyrese, Fabolous, Yung Joc, The-Dream, Keyshia Cole, Mariah the Scientist, and many more.

In Miami, the duo brought out Trina, Trick Daddy, and Sexyy Red for some crowd-pleasing shenanigans that sent social media into a frenzy.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSQSCE0lbSu/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5a4602aa-e9c4-415b-9c5f-1d42e278f48b

Other standout Tour moments (among many) included Monica pleading with the crowd to let go of now-infamous white sandals and playfully snatching Ray-J’s phone during their Atlanta stop.

“It’s really been both an honor and a pleasure because us coming together as adults—as mothers, as artists, and as entrepreneurs—has been an experience we were never able to share before,” said Monica in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“The tour is nostalgic, but it’s the time behind the scenes that’s been the most heartwarming.”

Echoing Monica’s sentiments, Brandy shared that the Tour reminded her of her purpose as a singer and performer.

“It’s been such a beautiful, unforgettable experience. Being on the road and sharing the stage for this tour has reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place,” she said.

“There’s something magical about connecting with people every night, feeling their energy, and celebrating these songs together. It’s truly a blessing, and I’m grateful for every moment and everyone who’s been a part of it.

Did you step out in your suited and booted best for the Tour? If so, what was your favorite moment/surprise guest? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of snazzy stunners who understood the assignment on the flip.

