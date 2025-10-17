Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Published on October 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy & Monica, Boy Is Mine, Tour, Heritage Bank Center

Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

Brandy and Monica did not disappoint for the first night of The Boy Is Mine tour on Oct. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Once considered rivals during the late ’90s R&B boom, the two icons officially turned the page on their decades-long beef, joining forces for a powerhouse co-headlining tour that’s dripping in nostalgia, sisterhood, and serious vocal riffs. With glammed-out outfits, jaw-dropping choreography, and their incredible voices, Brandy and Monica proved why their legacies remain untouchable.

Related Stories

RELATED CONTENT: The Boy Was Never The Point — Brandy & Monica’s Reunion Tour Is A Revolution In Black Girl Healing [Op-Ed]

According to an Instagram carousel shared by Brandy on Oct. 17, along with several fan-recorded videos shared to social media, the energy inside Cincinnati’s packed Heritage Bank Center was electric from the jump. Fans — excited and eager — were treated to an unforgettable blend of solo hits, duets, surprise guests, and a Whitney Houston tribute that left the entire arena emotional. But make no mistake: this wasn’t just a stroll down memory lane; it was a reminder that Brandy and Monica are still at the top of their game.

From the moment they stepped on stage to perform their legendary 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” the crowd lost it, and rightfully so. When two queens come together to give the people what they want, it’s not just a concert; it’s a moment. 

Let’s relive the standout highlights from night one of The Boy Is Mine tour.

RELATED: The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Tour Dates & The Setlist We Need

1. Brandy takes fans back to ’94 with a performance of “I Wanna Be Down.”

Brandy had fans in their feelings when she performed her 1994 breakout hit, “I Wanna Be Down.” Rocking the mic like it was ’94 all over again, she reminded everyone why the song was an instant classic back then.

A video shared to TikTok on Wednesday captured the R&B diva decked out in a bossy black and white fur coat as she belted out the song with power, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

2. Kelly Rowland stunned with a surprise performance.

Kelly Rowland brought pure glam, performing “Kisses Down Low” in a fur coat, fuzzy boots, and a sharp blunt bob. With her dancers hyped and her energy sky-high, it was a guest spot worthy of a headline.

The R&B veteran followed up with another hit directly after, singing “Girl,’ an homage to her legacy with Destiny’s Child. 

3. Brandy brought the moves in leather.

In a sleek leather fit, Brandy matched steps with her male dancers, delivering fierce moves and vocals. She came to perform, not just to sing, and this video shared to TikTok proved it! 

4. Monica got the crowd singing with “Don’t Take It Personal.”

When Monica launched into her 1995 classic, “Don’t Take It Personal,” the audience erupted. Backed by dancers, she showed us all why her hits still hit, and fans weren’t afraid to interact with the R&B diva. We wish we were there for this incredible moment! 

5. Brandy and Monica performed a heartfelt Whitney Houston tribute.

Together, Monica and Brandy honored their late mentor, Whitney Houston, with a touching duet of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” A beautiful, goosebump-inducing moment.

A video shared to Instagram captured the duo holding hands, smiling, and embracing one another as they sang the touching tune in honor of the R&B legend. We almost shed a tear looking at it.

This was just night one. If the Cincinnati show was any indication, The Boy Is Mine tour is about to be the R&B event of the year. Want to catch Brandy and Monica in a city near you? Check out the full tour dates here. 

 

Related Tags

brandy Cincinnati kelly rowland
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals

Halle Bailey & DDG’s Restraining Order Extended: Here's How The Disney Princess & The Rapper Got Here

Bossip
BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party in Atlanta, Georgia

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss, T.I., Claressa Shields & More Stars Shine At BET’s ‘106 & Sports’ Watch Party

Bossip

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy & Monica Kick Off 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour In Designer Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close