Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Brandy and Monica did not disappoint for the first night of The Boy Is Mine tour on Oct. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Once considered rivals during the late ’90s R&B boom, the two icons officially turned the page on their decades-long beef, joining forces for a powerhouse co-headlining tour that’s dripping in nostalgia, sisterhood, and serious vocal riffs. With glammed-out outfits, jaw-dropping choreography, and their incredible voices, Brandy and Monica proved why their legacies remain untouchable.

According to an Instagram carousel shared by Brandy on Oct. 17, along with several fan-recorded videos shared to social media, the energy inside Cincinnati’s packed Heritage Bank Center was electric from the jump. Fans — excited and eager — were treated to an unforgettable blend of solo hits, duets, surprise guests, and a Whitney Houston tribute that left the entire arena emotional. But make no mistake: this wasn’t just a stroll down memory lane; it was a reminder that Brandy and Monica are still at the top of their game.

From the moment they stepped on stage to perform their legendary 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” the crowd lost it, and rightfully so. When two queens come together to give the people what they want, it’s not just a concert; it’s a moment.

Let’s relive the standout highlights from night one of The Boy Is Mine tour.

1. Brandy takes fans back to ’94 with a performance of “I Wanna Be Down.” Brandy had fans in their feelings when she performed her 1994 breakout hit, “I Wanna Be Down.” Rocking the mic like it was ’94 all over again, she reminded everyone why the song was an instant classic back then. A video shared to TikTok on Wednesday captured the R&B diva decked out in a bossy black and white fur coat as she belted out the song with power, sending the crowd into a frenzy. 2. Kelly Rowland stunned with a surprise performance. Kelly Rowland brought pure glam, performing “Kisses Down Low” in a fur coat, fuzzy boots, and a sharp blunt bob. With her dancers hyped and her energy sky-high, it was a guest spot worthy of a headline. The R&B veteran followed up with another hit directly after, singing “Girl,’ an homage to her legacy with Destiny’s Child. 3. Brandy brought the moves in leather. In a sleek leather fit, Brandy matched steps with her male dancers, delivering fierce moves and vocals. She came to perform, not just to sing, and this video shared to TikTok proved it! 4. Monica got the crowd singing with “Don’t Take It Personal.” When Monica launched into her 1995 classic, “Don’t Take It Personal,” the audience erupted. Backed by dancers, she showed us all why her hits still hit, and fans weren’t afraid to interact with the R&B diva. We wish we were there for this incredible moment! 5. Brandy and Monica performed a heartfelt Whitney Houston tribute. Together, Monica and Brandy honored their late mentor, Whitney Houston, with a touching duet of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” A beautiful, goosebump-inducing moment. A video shared to Instagram captured the duo holding hands, smiling, and embracing one another as they sang the touching tune in honor of the R&B legend. We almost shed a tear looking at it. This was just night one. If the Cincinnati show was any indication, The Boy Is Mine tour is about to be the R&B event of the year. Want to catch Brandy and Monica in a city near you? Check out the full tour dates here.