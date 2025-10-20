Entertainment

Brandy Reveals Medical Emergency On Boy Is Mine' Tour Stage

Brandy Reveals The Medical Emergency That That Forced Her Off ‘Boy Is Mine’ Tour Stage

Brandy spoke out about nearly collapsing when she left her Chicago concert mid-performance on The Boy Is Mine Tour with Monica.

Published on October 20, 2025

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Brandy is speaking out about the medical emergency that caused her to rush off the stage mid-song and abruptly end her concert with Monica on The Boy Is Mine Tour.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, Monica and Brandy took the stage in Chicago for the third stop on the road together. As BOSSIP previously reported, in the middle of performing “Baby,” Brandy rushed off the stage with no explanation and never returned. After a day of speculation, confusion about the incomplete show, and prayers for the disappeared diva, Brandy broke her silence.

The “Almost Doesn’t Count” star took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal what happened in the incident that nearly caused her to collapse onstage. She posted a statement to her fans on Stories and thanked them for “he overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The Latte Is Mine’—Brandy & Monica Reunite For Sweet Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte Ad

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance,” she shared about trying to push through for the fans.

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts,” she continued.

About 30 minutes later, Monica abruptly closed out the concert alone. The “U Should’ve Known Better” beauty made an emotional speech about the honor of sharing the stage with Brandy. She completed a set of her solo hits, but the goodbye left fans wondering and wanting the Grammy-winning duet that inspired the name of the tour.

Brandy’s statement thanked her sister in song for holding down the show, which was 27 years in the making, while she sought medical treatment.

“I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support. I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward.

“Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis,” the Cinderella stunner concluded.

Brandy’s explanation comes as a huge relief to supporters who knew the dedicated takes pride in showing up and showing out as a polished professional. It would take something serious before the “vocal Bible” missed a beat or a note. It sounds like our fave was working a little too hard. Fortunately, she will return to the stage for the next show in Indianapolis.

