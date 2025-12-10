Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 1

Source: Photo via Porsha Williams for MinxStar / Porsha Williams for Minx Star

Remember Women Crush Wednesdays on Instagram?

We’re feeling nostalgic and wanted to put our own twist on reprising the hashtag where folks used to disclose the women they had the hots for, so we’re bringing you a roundup of some of the hottest Black women loving women! Our new series, Women Crush Wednesday, aims to celebrate our queer queens, putting the spotlight on the hotties who keep our heart thumping.

Each week, we will give a nod to the ladies who have been open about their role in the LGBTQIA community, whether it be identifying as lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, or you name it, we’ll be celebrating.

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams hard launched her new boo, some were shocked to discover that it was another woman, others silently rejoiced with an “it’s about time,” and others are just happy to see the reality television icon give love another shot. She joins other public-facing women like Nicey Nash who have taken the world by storm after only being seen dating men, before sharing with fans their decision to pursue healthy, happy relationships with other women.

From Williams to singers like Tinashe and Victoria Monet, who have previously opened up about their bisexuality, let’s dive into the 50 women we’ve got the hots for this Wednesday!

