Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Hot Queer Women
Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 1
Remember Women Crush Wednesdays on Instagram?
We’re feeling nostalgic and wanted to put our own twist on reprising the hashtag where folks used to disclose the women they had the hots for, so we’re bringing you a roundup of some of the hottest Black women loving women! Our new series, Women Crush Wednesday, aims to celebrate our queer queens, putting the spotlight on the hotties who keep our heart thumping.
Each week, we will give a nod to the ladies who have been open about their role in the LGBTQIA community, whether it be identifying as lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, or you name it, we’ll be celebrating.
When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams hard launched her new boo, some were shocked to discover that it was another woman, others silently rejoiced with an “it’s about time,” and others are just happy to see the reality television icon give love another shot. She joins other public-facing women like Nicey Nash who have taken the world by storm after only being seen dating men, before sharing with fans their decision to pursue healthy, happy relationships with other women.
From Williams to singers like Tinashe and Victoria Monet, who have previously opened up about their bisexuality, let’s dive into the 50 women we’ve got the hots for this Wednesday!
1. Porsha Williams
2. Asha Adore
5. Morgz
7. Courtney Bea
9. UniquelyLoves
10. Jewell Lloyd
11. Nalyssa Smith
12. Chelle.Lashay
13.La.Cheryl
14. Jade Fox
15. Jess Guilbeaux
16. Raquel Willis
17. Kia Barnes
19. Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown
20. Sophia
21. TiffChrissy
22. Lizzy George-Griffin
23. Ché & Cherice
24. Rosa Lee Timm
26. Traveling.Auntie
28. Uju Anya
29. Brittney Ball
30. R.janaeee
31. Tay N Tonya
32. Chelsea Gray
33. Sydney Colson
34. Natasha Howard
36. Janet Mock
37. Javicia Leslie
39. L Morgan Lee
40. Jasika Nicole
41. Quintessa Q. Swindell
42. Jonquel Q Jones
43. Honey Wheat
45. Victoria Monet
46. Keisha Gentle
47. Alexandra Shipp
48. DreamDoll
49. Tinashe
50. Faith Campos
