Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 1

Published on December 10, 2025
Porsha Williams X Minx Star
Source: Photo via Porsha Williams for MinxStar / Porsha Williams for Minx Star

We’re feeling nostalgic and wanted to put our own twist on reprising the hashtag where folks used to disclose the women they had the hots for, so we’re bringing you a roundup of some of the hottest Black women loving women! Our new series, Women Crush Wednesday, aims to celebrate our queer queens, putting the spotlight on the hotties who keep our heart thumping.

Each week, we will give a nod to the ladies who have been open about their role in the LGBTQIA community, whether it be identifying as lesbian, bisexual, non-binary, queer, or you name it, we’ll be celebrating.

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams hard launched her new boo, some were shocked to discover that it was another woman, others silently rejoiced with an “it’s about time,” and others are just happy to see the reality television icon give love another shot. She joins other public-facing women like Nicey Nash who have taken the world by storm after only being seen dating men, before sharing with fans their decision to pursue healthy, happy relationships with other women.

From Williams to singers like Tinashe and Victoria Monet, who have previously opened up about their bisexuality, let’s dive into the 50 women we’ve got the hots for this Wednesday!

RELATED CONTENT: ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Confesses She’s Dating A Woman — Meet Her Stunning New Girlfriend Sway

1. Porsha Williams

2. Asha Adore

3. Niecy Nash

4. Britney Griner

5. Morgz

6. Tessa Thompson

7. Courtney Bea

8. Ty Young

9. UniquelyLoves

10. Jewell Lloyd

11. Nalyssa Smith

12. Chelle.Lashay

13.La.Cheryl

14. Jade Fox

15. Jess Guilbeaux

16. Raquel Willis

17. Kia Barnes

18. Young M.A

19. Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown

20. Sophia

21. TiffChrissy

22. Lizzy George-Griffin

23. Ché & Cherice

24. Rosa Lee Timm

25. Kehlani

26. Traveling.Auntie

27. Lena Waithe

28. Uju Anya

29. Brittney Ball

30. R.janaeee

31. Tay N Tonya

32. Chelsea Gray

33. Sydney Colson


34. Natasha Howard

35. Willow Smith

36. Janet Mock

37. Javicia Leslie

38. Laverne Cox

39. L Morgan Lee

40. Jasika Nicole

41. Quintessa Q. Swindell

42. Jonquel Q Jones

43. Honey Wheat

44. Samira Wiley

45. Victoria Monet

46. Keisha Gentle

47. Alexandra Shipp

48. DreamDoll

49. Tinashe

50. Faith Campos

RELATED CONTENT: Raven-Symoné Claims She Gets ‘Lesbian Vibes’ From EGOT Whoopi Goldberg On Podcast

MadameNoire

