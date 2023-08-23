MadameNoire Featured Video

EGOT icon Whoopi Goldberg cleared up any misconceptions regarding her being a “lesbian” on the latest episode of former Disney actress Raven-Symoné’s podcast, The Best Podcast Ever, co-hosted by her wife, Miranda Maday.

On August 21, Raven professed that the Sister Act actress “sometimes” emitted “lesbian vibes” or “stud vibes.”

Before Whoopi responded, Miranda interfered, stating, “I think that this is actually a secret fantasy of Raven,” which the That’s So Raven star jokingly confirmed.

“I think that she just wants everyone to be gay, and she’s just really hoping for you to come out right here, right now,” Miranda continued.

Whoopi stated that many women assumed this about her and denied it.

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around,” The View co-host stated. “I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television. I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends.”

Raven commended Whoopi for confidently displaying her feminine and “masculine” sides, implying that despite the common misconceptions linked to lesbians and found in Whoopi, from the feminine and masculine notion to outer appearance, she doesn’t allow it to stop her from embracing herself.

“You live in this duality so well,” Raven said.

Whoopi thanked her and educated listeners on women’s “duality” nature.

“You do know that God created us in a duality?” Whoopi asked. “I mean, if we believe that Adam was…God made Adam, and then Adam said, ‘Look, I need some company.’ He starts singing, ‘I need a man. Perhaps a man like you [‘I Need A Man’ by Grace Jones]’. But then God said, ‘You need a man?’ He said, ‘Well, not at the moment. Could you make me a friend?’ And what did God do? Went into Adam’s body, removed a rib…so we are a duality. We’re both. God does not make mistakes.”

She continued, “When people say, ‘It’s this or it’s that,’ it isn’t this or that. It just is.”

Whoopi has been married three times. Her first marriage happened in 1973 with Alvin Martin and ended in 1979. Her second marriage was to Dutch cinematographer David Claessen and lasted two years (1986-1988). Her third marriage was to actor Lyle Trachtenberg(1994 to 1995).

While Whoopi isn’t a lesbian, she has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2014 interview with Price Source, Whoopi claimed the LGBTQ+ community claimed her openly while others, like the Black community, didn’t want her at the beginning of her career.

She also said that people made false assumptions after she did The Color Purple.