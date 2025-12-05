Close
Faux Fur Friday! 50 Celebs Serving Fly Fuzzy Fashion

Faux Fur Friday! The 50 Best Celebrity Fly & Fuzzy Fashion Looks Of All Time (Tyra, Diana & Naomi Serve ICON)

Fur is not only stylish, but it’s also purposed to keep people warm in the winter.

Published on December 5, 2025
Lori Harvey in fur skirt set
Source: Moeez Ali / Source: Lori Harvey/IG:@loriharvey

We’ve finally reached the season where it’s time to start pulling out your leathers, suedes, and of course your furs!!!!! 

In fact, the first Friday of December is Faux Fur Friday in honor of the soft, fuzzy material. Fur is used in all sorts of fashion. One popular piece of clothing it’s used to make is fur coats in the winter. Not only is it stylish, but it also keeps people warm in the winter. Outside of coats, the fuzzy material has also been used on hats, purses and shoes.

Let’s take a look at how some of our favorite celebrities have rocked their fur.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Brrr’ Season: Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Flex With Their Little Ones In Stunt-Worthy Chinchilla Coats

1. Diana Ross, 81

2. Teddy Pendergrass

3. Michelle Williams, 45, Beyoncé, 44, Kelly Rowland, 44

4. Law Roach, 47

5. Lil Kim, 51

6. Megan Thee Stallion, 30

7. Fabolous, 48

8. Skepta, 43

9. Erykah Badu, 54

10. Doja Cat, 30

11. JT, 33

12. Angel Reese, 23

13. Savannah James, 39

14. Coco Jones, 27

15. Chloe Bailey, 27

16. Michael Blackson, 53

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

17. Ryan Destiny, 30

18. Cardi B., 33

19. Porsha Williams, 44

20. Naomi Campbell, 55

21. Tyra Banks, 51

22. Kai Cenat, 23

23. Lori Harvey, 28

24. Ciara, 40

25. Dess Dior, 27

26. Chaka Khan, 72

27. Gunna, 32

28. Zendaya, 29

29. Pharrell, 52

30. FKA Twigs, 37

31. Cam’ron, 49

32. André Leon Talley and Tony Snowdon

33. Rihanna, 37

34. Ari Fletcher, 30

35. A$AP Rocky, 37

36. Burna Boy, 34

37. Rick Ross, 49

38. Tracee Ellis Ross, 53

39. Usher, 47

40. Jodie Turner Smith, 39

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 - Day Six
Source: PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: Jodie Turner-Smith is seen wearing a cropped pure white faux fur and a pleated skirt in a vibrant royal purple velvet outside Alaïa, during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) / Getty

41. Andre 3000, 50

VH1 Big in 2003 - Show
Source: Andre 3000 of Outkast performs Hey Ya at the VH-1 Big In ’03, airing November 30, 2003 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Getty

42. Caresha, 31

43. Saweetie, 32

44. Rema, 25

45. Snoop Dogg, 54

46. Aretha Franklin

47. Davido, 33

48. Deion Sanders, 58

49. Oprah Winfrey, 71

50. Daniel Kaluuya, 36

RELATED CONTENT: PETA Who? Celebrities Who Proudly Rock The Fur

