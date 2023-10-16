MadameNoire Featured Video

Nigerian-American Afrobeats musician Davido welcomed twins with his wife, Chioma Rowland, around one year following the tragic and untimely passing of their 3-year-old son, David Ifeanyi Adeleke.

According to the BBC, the “Unavailable” singer, 30, confirmed that Chioma, 28, birthed “beautiful” ibeji while speaking at the UnitedMasters SelectCon event Oct. 14 in New York City. AceShowBiz additionally reported that Davido and his wife left an Atlanta hospital with their new bundles of joy Oct. 10. A clip shared on YouTube Oct. 13 showed Chioma smiling and holding her precious newborns as she was rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

One baby had on a blue beanie, and the other one wore a pink beanie — possibly implying that there’s a boy and a girl.

At the UnitedMasters SelectCon event, Davido reportedly said he and Chioma were “shaking” when they found out she was expecting twins (Ibeji).

The musician and record label owner also allegedly told attendees that his loved ones helped him move forward after 3-year-old Ifeanyi drowned on Oct. 31, 2022.

“A lot of people that those things happen to — you would never want to believe in God ever in your life,” he stated. “But to still have faith, to still be able to do what I love, having a great team around me and just focusing… I’m almost at the finish line, and that’s something that I want people to see.”

Chioma’s last Instagram upload was a tribute birthday post to Ifeanyi for his 3rd birthday, Oct. 20, 2022. The influencer and YouTube chef called the 3-year-old the “love of [her] life” and her “twin.”

She also gushed over being a mother and having such a special child.

Davido was born David Adedeji Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia, but raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido, part Yoruba and part Igbo, is a proud family man. Ibeji means twins in Yoruba. Read more here on the significance of twins in Yoruba culture.

The “Fall” singer also has an 8-year-old daughter named Aurora Imade Adeleke, whom he shares with entrepreneur and influencer Sophia Momodu. His other daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, 6, is shared with a woman named Amanda, whose last name remains a mystery.

According to Bossip, two women claimed they were pregnant by the “Assurance” singer in June 2023. The status of those pregnancies and the validity of Davido’s paternity remain unclear.

Congrats to Davido and Chioma on their double blessings, especially almost a year after their unimaginable tragedy. We wish the newly expanded family lots of love and happiness.

