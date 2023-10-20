MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s latest family photo shoot definitely reminded us that it’s “Brrr” season.

The Ka’oir Cosmetics brand owner posted a video Oct. 18 on Instagram of herself, Gucci and their two little ones posing in the most iced-out winter ‘fits. They wore all black underneath floor-length gray chinchilla coats. Of course, in true Wopster fashion, the family was adorned in silver and diamond icy bling.

Iceland, 8 months, cooed in her daddy’s arms while the camera flashed. Meanwhile, their son, Ice, 2, posed in front of his family while sporting black sunnies like his parents.

The family’s icy-as-hell and dripped-down chinchilla fur coats came from the iconic Daniel’s Leather storefront in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The retailer opened its doors in 1995 and is known for outfitting big-name clients, including Nelly, Ashanti, GloRilla, Sukihana, Blac Chyna and more.

In the comments of Keyshia’s post, Instagram users lightheartedly teased the Jamaica native for ensuring the camera got all her good sides.

“Keyshia said don’t worry about it! I’ll do my own shoot! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚” “And you’re just unbothered. Eating it up ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚.” “Daddy being daddy and you just up there posing ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ â¤ï¸.” “Keyshia is in full glam mode while Gucci over there being daddy of the year, happily. Meanwhile, Ice is just glad to be there ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚.”

The photo shoot was partly promo for Gucci’s latest album, Breath of Fresh Air which dropped Oct. 17. The project’s cover was another beautiful picture of the family of four.

In addition to Iceland and Ice, whom the couple share, Gucci and Keyshia’s family is enriched by four children whom the parents had in previous relationships, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Gucci welcomed his son Keithon with his ex, Sheena Evans, in 2007. Keyshia has three other children — and she’s been vocal about how the trio wants to stay out of the limelight and out of her and Gucci’s family photo shoots.

When a fan commented in January about how Keyshia’s three eldest children were never in her icy family photos, the cosmetic brand owner clapped back with protective mama energy. She said, “Dem otha kids don’t wanna get posted and they not gonna be posted, so guess what!!??? Get used to it! Now carry on.”

