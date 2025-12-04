Why Self-Advocacy Is Self-Care When it Comes to Your Health - Listen To Black Women ✕

This week on Listen to Black Women, the ladies pick up where they left off—talking about questionable veneers, birth doulas, and speaking up for your health. Co-hosts Lore’l and Jessie Woo sit down with OB-GYN Dr. Nicole Sparks and cosmetic dentist Dr. Jarrett Manning to discuss finding the right doctor, the benefits of doulas, and the perils of DIY dentistry.

Source: Group House Media

What should I do if I don’t like my doctor?

The roundtable discussion opened with practical advice on finding the right medical provider—and knowing when it’s time to move on. “Sometimes it’s trial and error. You might not know right away,” said Dr. Nicole, who encourages checking online reviews and seeking friends’ recommendations when vetting a new doctor. “See what people are saying about them, but also see how they are when you go into the office. Are they listening to you? Are they taking your concerns seriously?”

“Research your doctor. Don’t just go and just pick one. I’ve had doctors of all races and genders. Honestly, it comes down to: Are they going to listen to me? Are they going to take me seriously? Just get someone who will listen.” Dr. Nicole Sparks

Patients have every right to switch doctors if it’s not a good fit. “You are not married to your doctor,” Dr. Nicole added. “If you don’t like your doctor, go find another one. You’re not stuck.”

Dr. Jarrett agreed, “It’s like an interview process. I want you to come into my office, let’s sit down and see if we are connected. Just like dating—are we going on a second date? Let’s see if I can meet your needs. And that goes both ways.”

Is it safe to get veneers from someone who isn’t a dentist?

The conversation shifted to the growing popularity of dental veneers. “It seems like everybody’s getting veneers—young, middle aged. I thought it was for older, last-resort situations,” Lore’l said.

Source: Group House Media

“Veneers that are done properly look natural. You can’t tell that they’re veneers. They enhance a person’s smile and look,” said Dr. Jarrett. But some people are turning to unlicensed “veneer techs” to get their teeth done. “Do your due diligence and vet the dentist—notice I said dentist, because this stuff out of basements and garages, we can’t do that.”

Discount veneers just aren’t worth the risks, which can include infections, nerve damage, and other complications. “We go to school for a very long time to learn our craft,” said Dr. Jarrett. “This is not something you learn overnight. I personally am not going to seek out anyone that’s not a professional. I know that going to a person in their basement or garage may be cheaper, but at what cost?”

What are the benefits of having a doula?

These days, more women are turning to doula services for support before, during, and after childbirth. According to Dr. Nicole, OB-GYNs and doulas work together to deliver the best possible care, combining medical expertise with personalized support. “I think it’s great to have a doula,” said the OB-GYN. “A lot of the patients that we deliver have their doulas right there. We work in conjunction with each other.”

“I fully support anybody that’s going to be there to help you answer your questions,” the doctor added. “When it comes to pregnancy, you need to have all the tools at your disposal to make sure that you have a healthy pregnancy.”

Source: Group House Media

Because Black women face higher maternal mortality, having as much support as possible during pregnancy and childbirth can be especially impactful. “We know the stats with pregnancy in the U.S., especially when it comes to Black women,” said Dr. Nicole. “It’s very scary. I just had my fourth baby, and I was still scared. Those stats were running through my mind during my entire pregnancy.

“And so, again, it comes down to really trusting your doctor,” she said. “You have to have that relationship because it’s a big deal—we’re taking care of two patients: you and your baby. You want to make sure that whoever you’re with is truly listening to you and taking your concerns seriously.”

