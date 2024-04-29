MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest Tales From TikTok, the platform’s users offered opinions about whether or not veneer techs were real. From the social media platform to news headlines, patients reported irreversible cosmetic damages at the hands of these “techs.”

Over the past couple of weeks, enraged social media users have taken to the buzzing “Veneer Tech TikTok” category to offer their two cents about paying scam artists for illegal veneer services. Other shameless users have called out people for not knowing better than to fall for scams, while medical professionals have proposed medical, legal, and financial advice.

One user in the Tales From TikTok described veneer tech services as “underground dentistry” and pointed out the harms of improper dental procedures. He mentioned a cosmetic procedure called composite bonding, which uses tooth-colored composite resin to repair chips, close down gaps, or change the shape and color of a tooth. Dentists use dental adhesive to bond veneers to the teeth of their patients. Unlike a veneer procedure, dental bonding is reversible.

In the video, the disappointed user asked, “Why are you going to let somebody play in your mouth?”

A dental student also took to TikTok to share her perspective on veneer techs.

“Do not go to a veneer tech!” the young lady said firmly. “That’s a scam.”

“If you save your money now by getting veneers done by a veneer tech, you’re definitely going to have to spend money in the future fixing irreversible damages,” she continued in the TikTok video.

An informative dental professional chimed in on Veneer Tech TikTok about the importance of board-certified dental specialists who work to manage teeth, unl ke veneer techs. Dental lab technicians, who usually make veneers, must pass a certification administered by the National Board for Certification in Dental Laboratory Technology.

However, veneer techs have become a phenomenon in the Black community, especially in cities like Atlanta.

In the headlines, a Chicago woman is facing charges for operating an illegal dental practice since registering her business in July 2023.

Among these underground techs, Monica Davis is under police investigation for operating illegal dental procedures in Chicago, according to CBS News. The embattled entrepreneur rose to TikTok fame after promoting low-price dental services through her business, T e Veneer Expert. Davis’ business boasted $2,000 composite veneers and bright upgraded smiles all over its Instagram page and offered services in both the Windy City and Las Vegas, Nev. However, some patients reported leaving unsterilized procedures with disconnected braces, no space to floss and other traumatic consequences.

For example, tattoo artist Ralph Jones sought out Davis for a fresh smile, expecting the veneer set to last eight to ten years. Instead, he faced a rude awakening.

“I woke up to a chipped tooth,” he said. “Like there was a piece of it chipped.”

He continued, “They just started decaying and falling out, and over the course of the years, it just started making my appearance look pretty bad,” Jones said.

Davis had been on the police department’s radar. Nine days after the owner was released from police custody on Jan. 31, another patient paid The Veneer Experts to get her braces done. Davis was arrested for illegally practicing dentistry without a Nevada dental license at a Las Vegas strip mall. All dentists are required to obtain a permit, but Davis is reportedly unlicensed.

Davis is expected to appear at her Las Vegas court date in May.

TikTok’s veneer and teeth videos are trending, and Davis’ case is similar to what users discuss regarding veneer techs. Have you used or heard of veneer techs?