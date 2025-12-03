1. Hailee Steinfield, 28 | Married to Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld is a versatile American actress and singer, born on December 11, 1996, in Tarzana, California. She gained prominence with her breakthrough role in the 2010 film “True Grit,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Steinfeld has since expanded her career into music, achieving multi-platinum success with hits like “Love Myself” and “Starving.” Known for her dynamic presence in both the film and music industries, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent. In her personal life, Hailee has been in the spotlight for her recent relationship with NFL quarterback Josh Allen. Her influence and charisma make her a standout figure in the entertainment world.

2. Ashli Evans, 31 | Married to Buccaneers Mike Evans

3. Cardi B, 33 | Dating Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in New York City, is a Grammy-winning rapper known for her unfiltered personality and chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP.” She rose to fame through social media and reality TV before releasing her debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), which broke records and earned critical acclaim. Cardi is celebrated for her bold lyrics, cultural impact, and advocacy for women in hip-hop. Recently, Cardi B confirmed her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The couple, who began dating in late 2024, announced they are expecting their first child together, marking Cardi’s fourth child and Diggs’ second. Cardi has expressed admiration for Diggs’ work ethic, and the pair share a supportive dynamic as they navigate their high-profile careers.

4. Brooklyn Nikole, 23 | Dating Colts Cornerback Sauce Gardner Brooklyn Nikole, the younger sister of rapper Latto, is gaining attention for her relationship with NFL star Sauce Gardner. The couple has been seen together at high-profile events, with Gardner even getting Brooklyn’s name tattooed on his neck. Known for her vibrant personality, Brooklyn is stepping into the spotlight and making a name for herself beyond being recognized as Latto’s sister.

5. Leanna Lenee, 24 | Married to Jaguars Wide Receiver Travis Hunter Leanna Lenee, the fiancée of NFL prospect Travis Hunter, has been a steadfast supporter of his journey from college football stardom to the professional stage. The couple, who began dating in 2022, announced their engagement in February 2024. A graduate of Kennesaw State University, Lenee holds a bachelor’s degree and has been a prominent figure in Hunter’s life, often appearing alongside him at key moments. The pair resides in Texas, where they maintain a private life, especially after facing public scrutiny in 2024. Despite stepping back from social media, they continue to share glimpses of their life through a joint YouTube channel, showcasing their strong bond and shared experiences.

6. Mahogany Jones, 47 | Partner of Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel With a career marked by lyrical prowess, she has gained international acclaim not only as a recording and performance artist but also as a dedicated arts advocate and community activist. Her role as a U.S. musical ambassador has further amplified her influence, allowing her to promote the richness of hip-hop culture globally. Beyond her musical achievements, Mahogany is deeply committed to arts education, using her platform to inspire and educate emerging artists. Her dynamic career and passion for advocacy make her a formidable force in both the music and arts communities.

7. Ciara, 40 | Married to Giants Backup Quarterback Russell Wilson Ciara is a celebrated singer, songwriter, and performer who has made a significant impact on the music and entertainment industry. Rising to fame with her debut album “Goodies,” which included chart-topping hits like “1, 2 Step” and “Oh,” Ciara quickly established herself as a dynamic force in R&B and pop music. Her career is marked by numerous awards and accolades, showcasing her talent and versatility as an artist. Beyond music, Ciara is recognized for her captivating performances and fashion-forward style, solidifying her status as an influential entertainer. In addition to her artistic achievements, she is deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting various causes related to education, health, and social justice. Ciara’s multifaceted career and dedication to giving back make her an inspiring role model in the entertainment world.

8. Charokee Young, 25 | Girlfriend to Marvin Harrison Jr. Charokee Young, an accomplished Olympian sprinter, is the girlfriend of Marvin Harrison Jr., a standout wide receiver. The couple reportedly began dating in early 2023 and have kept much of their relationship private. Charokee is known for her impressive athletic career and has been a supportive presence for Marvin, including during significant moments like the NFL Draft.

9. Normani, 29 | Engaged to Steelers D.K. Metcalf Normani, the talented R&B singer, is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The two-time Pro Bowler proposed during a family gathering in Houston, catching Normani completely by surprise. Their engagement has been celebrated as a union of two stars excelling in their respective fields.

10. Hailey Louise Williams, 22 | Married to Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams Hailey Louise Williams, formerly Hailey Lott, is married to Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams. The couple, who met in 2013, tied the knot in 2025 after a decade-long relationship. Their wedding took place at Cap Juluca in Anguilla, featuring a weekend of celebrations, including a Caribbean beach barbecue and a surprise gospel choir at the ceremony. Hailey, a wellness coach, and Leonard, a standout NFL player, share a love for travel and celebrated their honeymoon in the Seychelles.

11. Marissa Rand, 30 | Dating Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid Marissa Rand, currently dating Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, is recognized for her dynamic public presence. With a focus on professional growth and lifestyle content, she actively engages on social media, sharing insights into wellness, advocacy, and personal moments, showcasing her multifaceted interests and dedication to uplifting others.

12. Aja Jarrett, 28 | Married to Bears Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett Aja Jarrett, married to Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, celebrated their union in a stunning wedding at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. The event, planned by Ebony Peoples, was a blend of elegance and joy, featuring heartfelt vows and a lively reception. Aja, known for her impeccable style, wore a luxurious Shana bridal robe by Inna Elsie during her preparations, setting a tone of timeless elegance for the day. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple’s celebration was a testament to love and happiness.

13. Breion Winston, 31 | Married to Jameis Winston Breion Winston, wife of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, has been by his side since their high school days in Alabama. A former basketball player at Rice University, Breion married Jameis in March 2020 during an intimate ceremony at their home. The couple shares two sons, Antonor Malachi and Taurus Allen. Breion is known for her support of Jameis’ career and her passion for fitness, often sharing her journey and family moments on social media.

14. Simone Biles, 28 | Married to Bears Safety Jonathan Owens Simone Biles is a trailblazing gymnast renowned for her extraordinary achievements and transformative impact on the sport. With a remarkable tally of 7 Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals, Biles stands as one of the most decorated gymnasts in history. Her exceptional athleticism and innovative routines have redefined gymnastics, inspiring a new generation of athletes. Beyond her athletic prowess, Biles is a powerful advocate for mental health, famously prioritizing her well-being during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her openness about mental health challenges has sparked important conversations across the sports world, reinforcing her role as a role model. She is married and has a fun-to-watch relationship with Jonathan Owens.