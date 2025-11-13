Girlfriend Of Late Dallas Cowboys Star Marshawn Kneeland, Who Died by Suicide, Is Expecting His Child

Courtesy of Catalina Mancera / Facebook

Catalina Mancera, the girlfriend of Marshawn Kneeland—who reportedly passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Nov. 6—is expecting a child with the late Dallas Cowboys star.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer created a memorial fund, called the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, to help Catalina.

Brian Schottenheimer, the head coach for the team, was the first to break the news during a Nov. 12 press conference, according to US Weekly. Schottenheimer has created a donation campaign, called the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, to help Catalina throughout her pregnancy. Donors can make a monthly or a one-time donation to help Catalina as she adjusts to life without the athlete, according to the website.

“I’d like to take a few moments and offer my condolences to Marshawn’s family, Catalina, his girlfriend,” the head coach said, according to US Weekly. “We had an opportunity last night to celebrate Marshawn’s life, tell some stories. Share, laugh, cry. Marshawn loved the words ‘one love.’ So we talked a lot about love, as we grieve. I got a chance to share a couple of the things that I’ll miss the most about Marshawn.”

Schottenheimer said Kneeland, 24, had “the most playful spirit of any young man I’ve been around.”

He added, “My heart is heavy, my team’s heart is heavy. We don’t move on, but we do move forward.”

Catalina Mancera broke her silence on Marshawn Kneeland’s death on Monday.

Mancera, 22, spoke to the Daily Mail about Kneeland’s untimely passing on Nov. 10, telling the publication that it was “ too much.”

She continued, “I’m grieving hard right now. It will be a long time before I’ll feel ready to talk at any length.”

Mancera added that the family is still “in the early stages of everything.”

“We are working on the funeral arrangements,” she said. “I don’t know where it’s going to be yet.”

According to Bossip, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kneeland, a second-year NFL player, was reportedly involved in a police chase just hours before his untimely death. Loved ones believe that his ongoing struggles with mental health—deepened by the loss of his mother two months before last year’s NFL draft—may have contributed to the tragedy. Reports indicate that Kneeland sent farewell text messages to his family and girlfriend before taking his own life.

Per the Daily Mail, Catalina Mancera alerted police that Kneeland was armed and feared he might harm himself after he initiated a pursuit by refusing to stop for a traffic violation in Frisco, Texas.

MadameNoire sends love and light to Kneeland’s family during this difficult time.

