NFL National Anthem Singer Karina Pasian Hit With ‘Stripper’ Insults Over Her NFL Anthem Look—But She’s Not Backing Down!

Source: OSCAR DEL POZO / Getty Some social media users were upset when National Anthem singer Karina Pasian stepped onto the field on Nov. 16 wearing a short, black, revealing dress for her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The 34-year-old was given the honor of singing the iconic song at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — the home of soccer team Real Madrid — in the Spanish capital before the NFL’s first-ever international game. The event featured the Miami Dolphins’ thrilling overtime win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but what should have been a celebratory moment quickly soured when viewers online accused her of looking like “a stripper.” Pasian wore a short black dress with a scooping V-neck and thigh-high stockings with a garter belt. She completed the look with long black gloves, short black kitten heels, and two cornrows for added flair. RELATED CONTENT: Jill Scott Delivers Powerful Remix Of National Anthem At Essence Fest

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Karina Pasian’s black dress at the NFL game on Sunday. Users online shared mixed reactions about Pasian’s dress. One viewer called the star “an embarrassment” for wearing the outfit. “And not that good of a singer,” they added. Another complained, “The most disrespectful outfit that this goof could have possibly worn. I’m so pissed!” But some fans stepped in to defend her appearance and her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NFL game.

One commenter wrote, “The anthem hits differently when it is sung on a field far from home. There is something about her voice that fills the entire space without pushing too hard, almost like she is letting the moment rise on its own. You can see players and fans quietly taking it in, realizing they are part of a first that will sit in NFL history. The camera catches that tiny smile at the end, and it honestly tells the whole story better than words.” Another added, “Karina performed admirably, with the standard rendition that makes us proud. She did not change a thing, but used her beautiful voice to pierce the air of patriotism. For you, liberals that hate our anthem, you don’t like the way she’s dressed, tough sh-t. Just because you’re fat and ugly, don’t use this as an excuse. We know you hate our anthem.” Karina Pasian said her outfit was approved by the NFL before her performance of “The National Anthem.“ Karina Pasian spoke out about the controversy during an interview with TMZ on Nov. 19, insisting that the NFL “approved” her outfit “a few days before” the event. “It was all approved by the NFL,” the singer said.