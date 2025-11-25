The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Gift Guide: 7 Black Women-Owned Accessories Brands To Know And Support

✕ This holiday season, the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is serving up accessories that do far more than complete a look, they tell stories, celebrate heritage, and spotlight the brilliance of Black women entrepreneurs. From handcrafted statement pieces to everyday essentials elevated with intention, this curated selection is designed to help you gift boldly and beautifully. Source: Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, these standout accessories from our Bazaar vendors prove that style is at its best when it’s rooted in creativity, culture, and community. The She Did That. Holiday Bazaar powered by MadameNoire features the accessories designers you’ll want to add to your collection today. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 11 Black Women-Owned Brands To Know And Support 1. Born to Roam Source: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 7 Bl / Courtesy of Renae Bluitt In a world where fashion often feels like an exclusive club with a steep entry fee, Jennifer Sinigal-Cornelius decided to change the narrative. As the visionary behind Born To Roam, she knew the silent struggle of watching friends effortlessly flaunt high-end designer outfits while she felt caught in the whirlwind of trying to keep up. Their sleek, polished looks impressed her, but they also left her questioning her place, wondering if she’d ever feel enough. Birthed out of necessity, designed to solve a problem she’d battled for years. Hats that actually fit. No slipping, no squeezing, no settling for “good enough.” This wasn’t just an accessory; it was a statement. It wasn’t just sitting atop her head – it was crowning her confidence.

2. Create the Culture Launched by Krystle Collins, Create The Culture presents a modern aesthetic to the aged art of embroidery. Based in Brooklyn, the brand provides elaborate home decor, bags, pouches, shirts, and DIY kits. Create the Culture gives its customers an opportunity to turn any space into a timeless keepsake. By simply submitting a photo of their brownstone or favorite place, Create the Culture will create a custom embroidered piece made just for them.

3. HUE TAPE For years, Tamisha Guy searched for tape that truly matched her skin tone – and she knew she wasn't alone. Dancers, athletes, performers, and everyday movers of color were left with limited options: using tape that was too light, layering it with foundation, and hoping it would hold up through sweat and movement. It was time-consuming, costly, and far from ideal. HUETAPE was created to change that. HUETAPE's mission is to offer high-quality, skin tone-inclusive tape that delivers both performance and representation. They're here to serve the unique needs of melanated individual, those who have long been overlooked in the world of activewear and performance gear.

4. Monreaux's Bows Monreaux's Bows is a whimsical accessories brand designed to delight, create smiles, and add a touch of wow to everyday. From playful bows to charming bag charms and clips, each piece is crafted to inspire creativity and confidence in every little one.

5. Ora Ana The Ora Ana Collections consists of sterling silver-based, gold vermeil, semi-precious gemstone-adorned jewelry. It's a brand born out of passion, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the art of jewelry-making. Inspired by a fusion of contemporary elegance and personal expression, each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to quality. The essence of Ora Ana lies in its timeless appeal, blending classic style with a hint of edge and seduction. In English,"Ora Ana" translates to "No One". In a world seemingly full of self-promotion, we are no one, our customers are everything.

6. She Got The Juice Launched by Kamille Cooper, She Got The Juice's mission is to empower women of all backgrounds to embrace their inner badass and own their power. Through its community, partnerships, and carefully crafted products and designs, they strive to inspire and motivate humans to be their best selves every day. As a Black-owned brand, they celebrate diversity and inclusivity, welcoming all women and allies to tap in. Their vision is to create a space where women feel confident, empowered, and supported in their journey. She Got The Juice aims to be a go-to source of inspiration and motivation for women of all backgrounds, providing them with the tools and community to tap into their unique power and unleash their full potential. Through its commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and innovation, they strive to ignite a lasting impact and make a difference.