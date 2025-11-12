Close
She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Returns to Industry City

She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Returns To Industry City For A Day Of Purposeful Shopping And Community Care Powered By MadameNoire

New York City’s most inspiring holiday shopping experience is back! The She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, powered by MadameNoire, returns to Industry City on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Published on November 12, 2025

Source: She Did That.

New York City’s most inspiring holiday shopping experience is back! The She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, powered by MadameNoire, returns to Industry City on Saturday, December 6, 2025, for a day dedicated to celebrating Black entrepreneurship, building community, and shopping with purpose this holiday season.

Entering its ninth year, the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar continues to be a space where culture, creativity, and purpose intersect. The 2025 event will showcase over 50 Black women–owned brands spanning beauty, wellness, fashion, home, and lifestyle – creating opportunities for attendees to shop intentionally and pour into the founders shaping our communities and the economy.

In the spirit of giving back, She Did That. is partnering with One Love Community Fridge, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to support One Love’s mission to ensure every neighbor has access to nutritious meals – a vital cause during the holiday season.

“This event has always been about showing up for one another – as entrepreneurs, creatives, and community members,” said Renae Bluitt, founder and executive producer of She Did That. “Partnering with One Love Community Fridge allows us to extend that spirit of care beyond the walls of Industry City and be of service to those in need during these challenging times.” 

Returning this year is the He Did That. Marketplace, powered by The Black Man Can, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Brandon Frame to celebrate, educate, and uplift men and boys of color. 

The He Did That. Marketplace will feature an inspiring selection of Black men–owned brands, reinforcing the event’s mission of collective empowerment and economic inclusion.

While the day promises festive energy, music, and meaningful connections, its true purpose lies in creating space for community care and conscious commerce –  reminding us that every purchase has power, and every act of support helps sustain a vision of shared abundance.

Tickets are available now at shedidthatholiday25.eventbrite.com.

About She Did That.

Founded by entrepreneur and storyteller Renae Bluitt, She Did That. celebrates and uplifts Black women in business through storytelling, events, and experiential activations. From documentaries to curated brand experiences, She Did That. continues to champion the brilliance, resilience, and creativity of Black women entrepreneurs.

About MadameNoire

MadameNoire is a leading lifestyle platform for multicultural women, covering everything from career and wellness to beauty and culture. Committed to amplifying Black women’s voices and stories, MadameNoire celebrates the power, passion, and purpose of women across the diaspora.

About One Love Community Fridge

One Love Community Fridge is a Brooklyn-based 501(c)(3) dedicated to fighting hunger and food insecurity. Through its network of community fridges and partnerships, One Love provides fresh food and resources to individuals and families in need,  no questions asked.

About The Black Men Can

Founded by Dr. Brandon Frame, The Black Men Can is a nonprofit organization committed to celebrating, educating, and uplifting men and boys of color through mentorship, storytelling, and community programming.

