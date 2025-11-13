The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 11 Black Women-Owned Brands To Know And Support

Source: She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Returns to Industry City for a Day of Pur / She Did That. It’s officially holiday shopping season and my women’s entrepreneurship platform, She Did That., is joining forces with MadameNoire to make it easier (and far more inspiring) to find gifts you’ll feel good about giving. On December 6th in Brooklyn, New York, She Did That. Holiday Bazaar powered by MadameNoire will bring together a curated lineup of incredible brands offering everything from beauty and wellness to home goods and fashion. Can’t make it to Brooklyn’s Industry City in person for the festivities? No worries, I’ve got you covered! Consider this your ultimate holiday shopping guide, featuring all the brilliant founders and brands you can support both at the Bazaar and online this season. Follow along as I introduce you to some of my favorite Black women-owned brands, starting with the beauty category. RELATED CONTENT: She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Returns To Industry City For A Day Of Purposeful Shopping And Community Care Powered By MadameNoire Ashunta Sherriff Beauty Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Founded by two-time Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, Ashunta Sheriff Beauty was born from a passion to create skin-conscious, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products that celebrate ageless beauties everywhere. With over 25 years of experience working with A-list talent like Taraji P. Henson, Zendaya, and Alicia Keys, Ashunta understands firsthand what it takes to create makeup that performs under any condition – from the red carpet to real life.

Bed-Stuy Body Bar Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Many commercial skincare products contain artificial ingredients that can contribute to health complications and skin conditions. Founded by Veronica Washington, Bed-Stuy Body Bar is dedicated to providing 100% natural skincare solutions, crafted with care to promote healthy, radiant skin.

Blackshere Beauty Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Blackshere Beauty is a creative-directed beauty studio in Brooklyn, New York. Founded by Starr Blackshere, the studio specializes in brows, lashes, makeup, hair, and permanent brow artistry – all delivered with the same standard: you should look like yourself, elevated.

Blue Water Girls Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Inspired by their own wanderlust, Blue Water Girls founders created the brand to celebrate their love for travel and the glow they get when the sun kisses their skin. Since Blue Water Girls’ inception, they have been committed to shifting the narrative that stigmatizes darker skin and celebrates the richness and diversity of varying complexions.

CAROLYN KONE SKINCARE Source: She Did That. / She Did That. CAROLYN KONE SKINCARE blends European elegance, American innovation, and the ancestral traditions of Africa and the Caribbean to create a luxurious skincare experience. Each product is crafted to honor nature, empower women, and reflect beauty in all its forms — celebrating heritage, sophistication, and the strength of mature femininity.

Glamazon Beauty Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Kim Baker is a New York-based commercial makeup artist and former Wilhelmina Model who specializes in working with celebrities and models. Kim’s unique background and approach to beauty is what sets her apart from her peers. For 20 years, Kim was in front of the camera, beginning as a size 4 model and then in the early 90s became what was considered one of the pioneers in the plus size industry. Today, Kim has turned her passion for beauty into working with everyday women and has created a cosmetics line to enhance that “special something” she believes everyone has that makes them beautiful – her favorite feature, their personality.

leIƏr Fragrances Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Created by Bria Bryant, leiər (pronounced lay‑er) is an attainable niche fragrance house where scent is ritual and radical self‑expression. Crafted to evolve with your mood and moment. Layer, mix, wear with intention. These are scents for those who live on their own terms.

OLORI Beauty Source: She Did That. / She Did That. OLORI is a proudly African hair care brand born in the vibrant heart of Lagos, Nigeria, now made in the USA. With a devotion to healthy hair and flawless skin, our founder’s passion ignited over 15 years ago, conjuring the grand vision of what is now the glorious Olori Kitchen Lab. Together with her mother, they wove the threads of beauty alchemy, infusing each potion with ancestral secrets.

Rebundle Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Founded by Ciara Imani May with a mission to redefine beauty and sustainability, Rebundle is the first U.S. brand to create plant-based braiding hair. Their work is transforming how we think about protective styles, comfort, and care for both people and the planet.

TERRA-TORY Source: She Did That. / She Did That. Founded by Kimberly Waldropt, TERRA-TORY Skincare reminds us that beauty and wellness are rooted in nature, sustainability, and community care. Their small-batch creations are crafted to nourish both the skin and the spirit, honoring the power of intentional self-care.