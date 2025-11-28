Omega Men Stay Fine — 11 Ques Who Made Quevember Hot
‘Da Bruhz’ Salute! Omega Men Stay Fine — 11 Ques Who Made Quevember Hotter Than A Founder’s Day Grill
Listen, we are most definitely tardy for the party! Unfortunately, we missed the Founder’s Day cookout — we know the leg quarters were on the grill and that Omega Oil was in the cooler. Although life has been lifin’, don’t get it twisted, we love “Da BRUHZ.” Because when it comes to Black excellence, leadership, brotherhood, and that unmistakable vibe that only Omega men have how could we not love the Ques?
Founded on November 17, 1911, at Howard University, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated was created on the principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. And baby, they have been standing ten toes down on that mission for 114 years. This is not just a frat of high stepping, neck rolling, party boys; this is a legacy. A brotherhood that has consistently produced some of the most influential, revolutionary, creative, and unapologetically Black men to ever shape our culture and communities.
From the civil rights movement to the boardroom, from the classroom to the main stage, Omega men have been at the forefront of progress in sports, in media, in tech and in entertainment. Think trailblazers like Langston Hughes, a literary giant whose words still feed our souls. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights icon, NBA legends, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’neal and many others. And let us not forget Founder Dr. Ernest Everett Just, a pioneering scientist whose work reshaped modern biology.
The roster is thick, rich, and seasoned to perfection. And if the aforementioned were not enough receipts, here are a few more.
1. @BOYTONCHENEY
Boyton Cheney, is a content creator and cowboy who is also a student at The University Of Missouri
2. @StephenxMichael
Stephen Michael is a creator who educates other creators of how to sharpen their digital footprint. From guides to ebooks and even unboxing this Omega Man has gained the attention of thousands of curious minds eager to learn.
3. @kiergaines
Husband, dad, speaker, licensed Therapist and personal development coach, Kier Gaines is a true Omega man who personifies the thee principle of the fraternity
4. @2LT.LUKE
If you gonna step, STEP! @2LT.LUKE had on enough paraphernalia for at least three Omega men. And there wasn’t a ripped tee or gold boots in sight.
5. @williammurphyiii
Pastor and Gospel artist Bishop William Murphy values Omega Psi Phi because the fraternity provides community, brotherhood and support outside of ministry.
6. @kingathlete1
Best in show for sure! Jordan Harris is many things and an Omega man is high on the list. This God fearing jokester and host carries that black boy joy so many Ques display
7. @_girlslikesterl
When the Ques say “BE OWT!” They must have had Sterling in mind. He is always outside, always doing his big one and always repping the BRUHZ.
8. @bigbackministries
An entire mood! Yes sir, the BRUHZ are more that gold boots and camo; they ooze style and grace too. And Brother Michael is definitely giving us all of that energy
9. @thetysonriley
No one can deny the enthusiasm and passion the young Omega men have brought to the frat. They are stumping the yards, serving their communities and having a great time doing it. In the digital where content is king, these BRUHZ are making it easier to see the and all of their gifts in action
10. @_mr_que
“The Ques in the gym!” Or at least Brother David Robinson is and by the looks of things he is ready to set out a hop whenever. You gotta know the Ques are always going to see it through.
11. @jfreshp
Listen if OWT needed to be personified, Josue Fresco would be the perfect example. This Omega man is a respect public figure from the 305 who is a radio personality, Podcaster, and host. But first, an Omega Man.
So yes, let us be clear — Omega men show up, they show out. They mentor. They build community. They fund scholarships. They uplift our culture. They encourage young Black boys to dream bigger, walk taller, and lead with intention. Their contribution is not just about setting out a hop— it’s about setting up a play that offers stability, strategy, and sacrificial service to the culture.
Listen while we missed Founder’s Day, we know that Quevember is still the vibe, the moment, and the celebration. We see you. We salute you. We appreciate your bark, your bite, and your brilliance.Thank you for the legacy, the leadership, and the love.
Because when an Omega man walks in the room?
Baby… the energy shifts. And everybody knows it.
