‘Da Bruhz’ Salute! Omega Men Stay Fine — 11 Ques Who Made Quevember Hotter Than A Founder’s Day Grill

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

1. @BOYTONCHENEY Boyton Cheney, is a content creator and cowboy who is also a student at The University Of Missouri

2. @StephenxMichael Stephen Michael is a creator who educates other creators of how to sharpen their digital footprint. From guides to ebooks and even unboxing this Omega Man has gained the attention of thousands of curious minds eager to learn.

3. @kiergaines Husband, dad, speaker, licensed Therapist and personal development coach, Kier Gaines is a true Omega man who personifies the thee principle of the fraternity



4. @2LT.LUKE If you gonna step, STEP! @2LT.LUKE had on enough paraphernalia for at least three Omega men. And there wasn’t a ripped tee or gold boots in sight.

5. @williammurphyiii Pastor and Gospel artist Bishop William Murphy values Omega Psi Phi because the fraternity provides community, brotherhood and support outside of ministry.

6. @kingathlete1 Best in show for sure! Jordan Harris is many things and an Omega man is high on the list. This God fearing jokester and host carries that black boy joy so many Ques display

7. @_girlslikesterl When the Ques say “BE OWT!” They must have had Sterling in mind. He is always outside, always doing his big one and always repping the BRUHZ.

8. @bigbackministries An entire mood! Yes sir, the BRUHZ are more that gold boots and camo; they ooze style and grace too. And Brother Michael is definitely giving us all of that energy

9. @thetysonriley No one can deny the enthusiasm and passion the young Omega men have brought to the frat. They are stumping the yards, serving their communities and having a great time doing it. In the digital where content is king, these BRUHZ are making it easier to see the and all of their gifts in action

10. @_mr_que “The Ques in the gym!” Or at least Brother David Robinson is and by the looks of things he is ready to set out a hop whenever. You gotta know the Ques are always going to see it through.

11. @jfreshp Listen if OWT needed to be personified, Josue Fresco would be the perfect example. This Omega man is a respect public figure from the 305 who is a radio personality, Podcaster, and host. But first, an Omega Man.

So yes, let us be clear — Omega men show up, they show out. They mentor. They build community. They fund scholarships. They uplift our culture. They encourage young Black boys to dream bigger, walk taller, and lead with intention. Their contribution is not just about setting out a hop— it’s about setting up a play that offers stability, strategy, and sacrificial service to the culture. Listen while we missed Founder’s Day, we know that Quevember is still the vibe, the moment, and the celebration. We see you. We salute you. We appreciate your bark, your bite, and your brilliance.Thank you for the legacy, the leadership, and the love. Because when an Omega man walks in the room?

Baby… the energy shifts. And everybody knows it. RELATED CONTENT: Coastal Fineness: Hampton University’s 2025 Homecoming Hotties Shut Down The Sea!