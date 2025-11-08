YoungMadame

Hampton University’s 2025 Homecoming Hotties Slayed The Sea!

Coastal Fineness: Hampton University’s 2025 Homecoming Hotties Shut Down The Sea!

See the standard-setting stunners who shined at Hampton University's Homecoming.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 36

Hampton University Homecoming hotties
Source: IG: @_anaiyahilai/@breaburnett

Slayyys by the sea!

The illustrious Hampton University continues to thrive as the “Standard of Excellence” with its prestigious pedigree, gorgeous campus, and standard-setting stunners who proved, once again, that they’re the baddest in the land at this year’s Homecoming by the Sea in Hampton, Virginia.

RELATED CONTENT: Holy Hypocrisy: The Dark Side of Hazing in Christian Orgs [Op-ED]

Not Guilty, But Not Innocent? Georgia Teacher Audrianna Cobb-Williams Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault After Kissing Her Student

According to the recent UNCF “Transforming Futures: The Economic Engine of HBCUs” report, Hampton ranks as the #1 HBCU in economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia with an underrated Homecoming experience that attracted major sponsors like Google, PepsiCo., Remy Martin and United Airlines this year.

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the storied pillar of higher education is a “dynamic, progressive institution of higher education, providing a broad range of technical, liberal arts, and graduate degree programs,” according to its site.

From its historic beginnings to the present, the lauded institution has enrolled students from five continents (North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe) and many countries including Gabon, Kenya, Ghana, Japan, China, Armenia, Great Britain, and Russia, as well as the Hawaiian and Caribbean Islands and numerous American Indian nations.

Placing its students at the center of its planning, the University provides a holistic educational environment where learning is facilitated by a range of educational offerings, rigorous curriculum, professional experiences, multiple leadership opportunities, and an emphasis on the development of character which values integrity, respect, decency, dignity, and responsibility.

Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy, actress Javicia Leslie, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, and radio personality Kendra G(illiams).

Have you experienced Hampton’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting for??? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Hampton hotties who elevated the standard of excellence at this year’s Homecoming on the flip.

RELATED CONTENT: I’m A College Student On SNAP — And The Government Shutdown Means I Might Not Eat

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536

Related Tags

Hampton University HBCU HBCUs Homecoming student
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Donald Trump Tyler Perry

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Bossip
iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Mar 2017

Big Sean Says He's 'Never Met' Rumored Rebound Amid Jhené Aiko Split Speculation: 'I Don't Know Why The F**k She Was So Close To Me'

Bossip
Featured Session "IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos"

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close