Kandi Burruss’ $500M Prenup Bombshell — What Todd Tucker Walks Away With After Their Split

After 11 years of marriage, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are officially parting ways, confirming their split after what Kandi described as “deep thought and a lot of prayer.” The quiet resolution to their marriage is now bringing renewed attention to the infamous prenuptial agreement—the legal battle that almost halted their wedding a decade ago. Fans are wondering exactly what was in Kandi Burruss’ prenup and what the couple walked away from the marriage with individually.

The confirmation of the split comes after Kandi and Todd had successfully dispelled divorce rumors just last year. Their spirited discussions on their joint YouTube series, “Todd & the Glam Squad,” led some fans to scrutinize their relationship, but the couple insisted those were just “good, fun conversation.” As many witnessed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the couple met behind the scenes in 2011, eventually leading to their lavish April 2014 wedding that aired on Bravo. They share two children, Ace and Blaze, in addition to Kandi’s daughter, Riley, and Todd’s daughter, Kaela, from previous relationships.

As BOSSIP reported, just last week, the strength of their public bond was still on display when Kandi accepted the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2025. “Thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award, too,” she told Todd in a heartfelt onstage shout-out. Despite this public show of unity, the split has been finalized, with Kandi stating her focus remains on “protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

