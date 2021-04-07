MadameNoire Featured Video

If you ever wondered what Todd Tucker looked like without his beard, the wait is over. In an Instagram Reel she posted yesterday, Kandi Burruss hilariously shared what her husband Todd looked like without his signature facial hair — and fans have been commenting on the short and funny video since.

In the Instagram Reel, Todd is seen seemingly getting his hair done while some text on the screen reads, “This is how he looks normally.” Then, with the push of a button — and the usage of a really good filter — Todd is seen without his staple beard in the next half of the clip and text on the screen reads, “Todd never needs to cut his beard” right above his head. After hearing Kandi’s amusement and laugher on the way he looks, it’s clear Todd might not want to try shaving off his beard for real anytime soon.

“🤣🤣🤣 The beard is what got us to 7yrs of marriage!” Kandi’s caption jokingly said before she added, “🤣🤣🤣 Don’t worry guys. It’s just a filter! #beardgang.”

Shamea Morton simply commented, “😂😂🤣 I can’t 💀 ” on the video, while comedienne Loni Love jokingly said, “Why you do my bruh like that!!!!!” Kandi’s fans also chimed in, with one who wrote, “Chile the beard changes everythaaaang 😂😂😂 ,” before another funny commenter added, “Without the beard he looks like the younger Ron Isley 😂 .”