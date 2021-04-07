MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Host Reelz on Wheels Benefit Screening Of "Crazy Rich Asians"

If you ever wondered what Todd Tucker looked like without his beard, the wait is over. In an Instagram Reel she posted yesterday, Kandi Burruss hilariously shared what her husband Todd looked like without his signature facial hair — and fans have been commenting on the short and funny video since.

In the Instagram Reel, Todd is seen seemingly getting his hair done while some text on the screen reads, “This is how he looks normally.” Then, with the push of a button — and the usage of a really good filter — Todd is seen without his staple beard in the next half of the clip and text on the screen reads, “Todd never needs to cut his beard” right above his head. After hearing Kandi’s amusement and laugher on the way he looks, it’s clear Todd might not want to try shaving off his beard for real anytime soon.

“🤣🤣🤣 The beard is what got us to 7yrs of marriage!” Kandi’s caption jokingly said before she added, “🤣🤣🤣  Don’t worry guys. It’s just a filter! #beardgang.”

Shamea Morton simply commented, “😂😂🤣  I can’t 💀 ” on the video, while comedienne Loni Love jokingly said, “Why you do my bruh like that!!!!!” Kandi’s fans also chimed in, with one who wrote, “Chile the beard changes everythaaaang 😂😂😂 ,” before another funny commenter added, “Without the beard he looks like the younger Ron Isley 😂 .”

Even though the sight of him without his beard has had people talking since the clip was posted yesterday, last year Todd created even more of an online stir when people caught a glimpse of him shirtless. Regardless, the couple did just celebrate their seventh anniversary and it’s nice to see them still full of light-hearted joy since they got married back in 2014 and have experienced the whirlwind of being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the expansion of their happy family.
