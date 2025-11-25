Rapper Ray J (R) and his Wife Princess Love (L) attend Tyga’s Birthday celebration at Delilah on November 19, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

I am not sure if you caught William Ray Norwood Jr. on The Breakfast Club, but just know, he is back on his bull-ish. To keep it real, Ray J seems to stay on it. The boy has had a hell of a run. He has been doing the most for years.

And by the most I mean—a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, interesting relationships with both Whitney Houston and Lil’ Kim, and a wild reality show situationship with Teairra Mari. Oh, and then there was Princess Love.

The on-again, off-again foolery between him and his girlfriend, Princess Love, was the stuff that shot reality TV ratings through the roof. Then came marriage and fatherhood, which seemed to have caused Ray J to abandon his player ways. However, this was followed by cheating, inserting himself into unnecessary drama, lying, and just being a mess of a man, all while married with kids.

So yep, Ray J has been out here acting bad, and even now he is STILL acting like a single YN while he is a whole ass married Unk who should know better. At this point, I am tired for his wife, Princess Love. I am embarrassed for his children, who will one day have to see how unhinged their father was and how he treated their mother. Hell, I’m embarrassed for his family—especially his parents, because I know Sonya and Willie did not raise him to act like this. Despite coming from what seems like a loving and beautiful Black family and being a reality star plus a superstar (Brandy)’s baby brother, Ray J continues to show up as a complete fool with low morals and not an ounce of shame for his actions. And now, he has once again doubled — better yet tripled — down on his infidelity and public disregard for his marriage.

Ray J continues to treat his marriage like a PR stunt, and he has been doing this for years, but lately he has turned the volume all the way up. Recently while on stage he announced in front of thousands that he is both “single and married.”

Boy make it make sense.

No matter where you and your wife are in the relationship, if you are legally married, you are not single. It does not matter how many side chicks you have.