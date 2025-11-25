Ray J’s ‘Single And Married’ Stance Is Peak Clown Behavior
‘Single And Married?’ — Ray J’s Side-Chick Parade & Public Disrespect Of His Wife Is Peak Clown Behavior [Op-Ed]
I am not sure if you caught William Ray Norwood Jr. on The Breakfast Club, but just know, he is back on his bull-ish. To keep it real, Ray J seems to stay on it. The boy has had a hell of a run. He has been doing the most for years.
And by the most I mean—a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, interesting relationships with both Whitney Houston and Lil’ Kim, and a wild reality show situationship with Teairra Mari. Oh, and then there was Princess Love.
The on-again, off-again foolery between him and his girlfriend, Princess Love, was the stuff that shot reality TV ratings through the roof. Then came marriage and fatherhood, which seemed to have caused Ray J to abandon his player ways. However, this was followed by cheating, inserting himself into unnecessary drama, lying, and just being a mess of a man, all while married with kids.
RELATED CONTENT: Ray J Reacts To Princess Love And Her Alleged New Relationship With John Boyega
So yep, Ray J has been out here acting bad, and even now he is STILL acting like a single YN while he is a whole ass married Unk who should know better. At this point, I am tired for his wife, Princess Love. I am embarrassed for his children, who will one day have to see how unhinged their father was and how he treated their mother. Hell, I’m embarrassed for his family—especially his parents, because I know Sonya and Willie did not raise him to act like this. Despite coming from what seems like a loving and beautiful Black family and being a reality star plus a superstar (Brandy)’s baby brother, Ray J continues to show up as a complete fool with low morals and not an ounce of shame for his actions. And now, he has once again doubled — better yet tripled — down on his infidelity and public disregard for his marriage.
Ray J continues to treat his marriage like a PR stunt, and he has been doing this for years, but lately he has turned the volume all the way up. Recently while on stage he announced in front of thousands that he is both “single and married.”
Boy make it make sense.
No matter where you and your wife are in the relationship, if you are legally married, you are not single. It does not matter how many side chicks you have.
Oh, and speaking of side chicks, Ray J is parading his girlfriend of the moment, Shila, around on major platforms like The Breakfast Club weeks after telling her on Beyoncé internet that he “wanted his family back.” And speaking of The Breakfast Club and Shila, this messy man took a moment to air out Dr. Umar Johnson— another messy man— while on The Breakfast Club with Shila by his side. The Breakfast Club co-host, Loren LaRosa asked Ray J if he was still with Sukihanna after he expressed his issue with Dr. Umar over his affections for Sukihana. Ray J’s response was, “Suki is ALWAYS with me.” Yep, he’s defending the honor of a relationship he is not even supposed to be in.
Now we all know or should, when a Black woman says, “you are better than me,” it is said under the shadiest tree around. Well, Princess, you are definitely better than me, babygirl. Because AIN’T NO WAY! In all fairness, I must acknowledge the fact that Princess has contributed to the drama in her and Ray’s marriage, too. But despite her faults, Princess has offered her husband and his antics more grace than many would have, weathering storms—since their marriage in August 2016 — that most women would not have tolerated for 30 minutes, much less years. In the words of Sophia, I would bash Ray J’s head in and think about prison later or whatever she told Miss Celie about Mister.
Listen, we all know women sometimes opt-in to being side chicks. Some women couldn’t care less about a man being married. And while that is problematic, the real villain in those stories is the lying, cheating, messy men who choose to step out of their relationships and marriages with these women. Because side chicks only exist where they are allowed to. So, we are not shaming the other woman; we are holding these men accountable.
The real tea is that Ray J is not the only one. He is just a representative for men too many Black women have gone to war for. Men like Future, Paul Pierce, Offset, and so many more. Men who drain our spirit, break our peace, and expect us to remain as a sign of love and loyalty. Sadly, Black women are always expected to die on mountains we never needed to climb. Like Ciara, Cardi B, and many other women, I am sure Princess is exhausted.
Black women, you can let go! Stop praying, hoping, holding on to the idea of love that does not hold you back but holds you back. Everything has an expiration date, we gotta stop staying beyond that date trying to fix men who refuse to fix themselves.
RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss’ $500M Prenup Bombshell—What Todd Tucker Walks Away With After Their Split
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
Vontélle Eyewear Founders Score History-Making Licensing Deal With Paramount
-
Kandi Burruss’ Savage Million-Dollar Prenup Bombshell — What Todd Tucker Walks Away With After Their Divorce