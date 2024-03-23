MadameNoire Featured Video

Celebrity poker tournament winner and reality TV star Princess Love might have again found herself in the spotlight. This time, it’s not about her relationship with Ray J.

Recent footage captured Love, 39, getting cozy with British actor John Boyega during a karaoke night out with friends at Station 1640 in Los Angeles. The clip, which has since gone viral, shows Boyega wrapping his arm around Love’s waist as they sing along to “When I See You” by Fantasia.

While some speculate that the two are more than just friends, others believe it could simply be a friendly outing. However, the timing of the video is worth noting as Princess Love recently filed for divorce from Ray J, her husband of seven years.

The 42-year-old, for his part, seems unfazed by the speculation surrounding his estranged wife’s love life. During an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, he casually remarked, “Oh, that’s cool. I like him. You don’t want to be with that dude…He seem like a good dude.”

See his reaction below:

It’s not the first time Love and Ray J’s relationship has made headlines. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs, including four divorce filings since 2019. Despite their tumultuous history, Ray J insists that he and Princess Love remain on good terms and speak daily.

As for Boyega, the British actor has been vocal about his preference for dating Black women, which has endeared him to many fans.

While neither he nor Love has confirmed or denied the rumors surrounding their relationship, the mere possibility of a romance between them has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

So, are Princess Love and Boyega the real deal, or just friends enjoying each other’s company? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – this Hollywood romance has got the streets talking.