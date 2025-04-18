Crime

Judge In Karmelo Anthony Murder Case Hires More Security

Under Threat: Black Female Judge In Karmelo Anthony Murder Case Boosts Security Amid FBI Probe

Published on April 18, 2025

Judge Angela Tucker
Collin County Republican Party / Judge Angela Tucker

A Black judge has become the subject of harassment after some decisions made in a now high-profile teen stabbing case that is captivating the nation.

Judge Angela Tucker has received threats and had her private information released to the public after lowering Karmelo Anthony’s bond from $1 million to $250,000. 

TMZ Sports reports that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office beefed up Tucker’s security following her decision on Monday. 

Per TMZ Sports

The CCSO said “court staff and concerned citizens” reported the menacing remarks made against the official … and now, its team of investigators, as well as the FBI are probing the matter.

Additionally, the CCSO told us it’s on the hunt for any party who has released private and personal information about the judge to the public.

“If the individual responsible is identified,” the CCSO said, “potential charges could include Unlawful Disclosure of a Residence Address or Telephone Number and Obstruction or Retaliation.”

The celebrity gossip site also notes that Tucker made her X page private following Monday’s hearing. 

Her decision came after the 17-year-old’s attorney successfully argued that his $1 million bond was unnecessary because he does not have a criminal history. 

Prosecutors argued for the $1 million to stay in place, claiming it was the standard for murder cases in Collin County. 

Tucker also ordered Anthony to wear an ankle monitor and remain confined to his home. 

The case has become a polarizing one after Anthony allegedly stabbed Austin Metcalf in a dispute over a seat on April 2.

There has been plenty of discourse surrounding the case, specifically the argument around Anthony’s inability to use the argument of self-defense when people like Kyle Rittenhouse could.

We expect this case to cause plenty of division as it plays out in the court.

RELATED CONTENT: YouTube Star Accused Of Kidnapping Two Houston Women — Bond Set At $200K

