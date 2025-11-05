‘Triggered’ — Jhené Aiko & Big Sean’s Relationship Timeline Of Love & Music Amid Split Rumors Shocking Fans

Source: WWD / Getty

After nearly a decade together, hip-hop and R&B fans are reeling from reports that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have quietly called it quits. It has us reminiscing on their 10-year relationship. Take a look at their relationship timeline amid split rumors.

According to Rolling Out, the pair, who are long celebrated for blending love, music, and creativity, reportedly ended their relationship due to unresolved concerns about commitment. While neither of the artists has publicly confirmed the breakup, insiders claim Aiko initiated the split after years of waiting for a proposal that never came.

As fans process the end of one of music’s most beloved unions, here’s a look back at their decade-long journey. From musical collaborators to soulmates, and now, reportedly, co-parents navigating a new chapter, check out an entire relationship timeline from beginning to what may be the end.

2013–2015: The Collaboration That Started It All

The chemistry between Jhené Aiko and Big Sean first sparked when they began collaborating musically. Their work together on tracks like “Beware” and “I Know” hinted at a deeper connection. By 2015, whispers about their off-stage chemistry had fans speculating that the two were more than friends.

