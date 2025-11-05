‘Triggered’ — Jhené Aiko & Big Sean’s Relationship Timeline Of Love & Music Amid Split Rumors Shocking Fans

Relationships

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Relationship Timeline Amid Rumored Split

Their story is filled with passion, art, and evolution, but even the deepest connections can take on different forms over time.

Published on November 5, 2025

Source: WWD / Getty

After nearly a decade together, hip-hop and R&B fans are reeling from reports that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have quietly called it quits. It has us reminiscing on their 10-year relationship. Take a look at their relationship timeline amid split rumors.

According to Rolling Out, the pair, who are long celebrated for blending love, music, and creativity, reportedly ended their relationship due to unresolved concerns about commitment. While neither of the artists has publicly confirmed the breakup, insiders claim Aiko initiated the split after years of waiting for a proposal that never came.

As fans process the end of one of music’s most beloved unions, here’s a look back at their decade-long journey. From musical collaborators to soulmates, and now, reportedly, co-parents navigating a new chapter, check out an entire relationship timeline from beginning to what may be the end.

2013–2015: The Collaboration That Started It All

big-sean-jhene-aiko-relationship-timeline
Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

The chemistry between Jhené Aiko and Big Sean first sparked when they began collaborating musically. Their work together on tracks like “Beware” and “I Know” hinted at a deeper connection. By 2015, whispers about their off-stage chemistry had fans speculating that the two were more than friends.

2016: Twenty88 & Going Public

big-sean-jhene-aiko-relationship-timeline
Source: WWD / Getty

In April 2016, the pair dropped their joint project Twenty88, blending R&B sensuality with hip-hop vulnerability. Around this time, Aiko and Sean began appearing publicly together, confirming what fans had already suspected—their creative partnership had evolved into romance.

2018–2019: A Brief Split

Dior Cruise Collection 2018 show, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 11 May 2017
Source: Penske Media / Getty

After several years of couple goals content, the two quietly separated in 2019. Despite the heartbreak, Aiko’s track “Triggered (Freestyle)” gave fans raw insight into her emotions post-breakup.

2020: Back Together & Stronger

Jhene Aiko Surprise 30th Birthday Yacht Party
Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

By 2020, the couple had reconciled, and fans rejoiced. Their appearances on red carpets and affectionate social media moments reignited hope that wedding bells might be next.

2022: Welcoming Baby Noah Hasani

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In November 2022, Aiko and Sean welcomed their son, Noah Hasani, solidifying their bond even further. The pair seemed to have found a balance between love, music, and family.

2025: The Reported Split

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Source: 2020HHA / Getty

Fast forward to late 2025, when Rolling Out reported the heartbreaking news of their separation. Sources revealed that while love remained, differences in long-term commitment expectations led to the end.

Despite the split, both artists reportedly remain amicable as they co-parent Noah. Their story is filled with passion, art, and evolution, but even the deepest connections can take on different forms over time. Wishing these two former love birds the best.

