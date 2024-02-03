MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones loves Jhené Aiko so much that he had the singer’s name tattooed on his arm. Oddly, the football star has never met the R&B hitmaker, but he believes he shares a “spiritual” connection with the 35-year-old artist.

On Jan. 19, Jones, 33, professed his love for the “Sativa” singer and spoke in-depth about the inspiration behind his permanent tattoo in honor of the Grammy nominee during an interview on the Jaxxon Podcast with hosts Rampage Jackson and Bear Degidio.

When asked if he would ever date a “famous” celebrity, Jones told Rampage and Bear that he’d love to court the R&B baddie.

“Every girl that I talk to, every girl that knows me, every girl that I talk to, they all want to get married. But I always tell them, ‘If Jhené Aiko is ever available, you gotta slide. If Jhené Aiko’s ever available.’”

After he broke out into an impromptu performance of Aiko’s hit song “Higher,” Jones’ face lit up with excitement when Bear and Rampage pulled up a picture of the singer off-camera.

“Look at my milk of magnesia. Look at her! We got the same scar under our lips,” he swooned.

Now, Jones is very aware that Aiko has been happily booed up with her boyfriend, Big Sean, since 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2022. When asked if he would ever DM the California-bred star, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive said he would never “disrespect” Big Sean.

“That’s his lady. I don’t wanna disrespect him, but I love her.”

Then, Jones proceeded to pull off his sweatshirt and revealed his tattoo of the singer’s name on his arm.

“She got my whole arm. That’s her whole name. Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. That’s my wife. That’s my spiritual wife.”

The Super Bowl Champ admitted that he had never “communicated” with Aiko before, but he has been able to connect deeply with some of the themes presented in her music. Jones praised Aiko for her ability to create “calm frequencies” with her angelic voice.

“I’ve never met her. I never even communicated with this woman, but like, whenever I listen to her music, whenever I think of her, it just gives me calm frequencies,” he said.

Later in the interview, Jones let his passion for the singer beam even brighter when he learned that Aiko writes her music.

“She’s a songwriter as well? She writes her own shit? That’s crazy!” the NFL player gushed.

Watch Chandler Jones crush on Jhené Aiko during his appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast below.

Play



