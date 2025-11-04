Style, Swagger, And Star Power: Rihanna, Ciara, Olandria, Angel Reese And More Shine At The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

The 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards took over the American Museum of Natural History for a night that blended star power and serious style. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, the annual event celebrated the best in American fashion – honoring icons like A$AP Rocky, this year’s Fashion Icon of the Year, and Pieter Mulier, who earned International Designer of the Year.

Before the awards even started on November 3, the red carpet was its own runway. Some of our favorite it girls, designers, and fashion insiders brought their A-game, mixing sophistication, color, and strong silhouettes that reflect how we’re dressing today. Fits showcased how American style meets chic individuality, unapologetic confidence, and undeniable style.

Teyana Taylor did what she always does best – turned hosting into her own moment. Tey didn’t wear one look, but four. She kicked off the evening in a striking black-and-white ensemble with bold jeweled detailing and an avant-garde silhouette.

And as expected, her hair and beauty matched her fit. She rocked a glamour girl crimped ponytail, nude matte glam, and striking makeup. Her entire look combined structure, trend, and couture.

Olandria Carthen and Brandon Blackwood Serve Coordinated Satin

Reality star Olandria Carthen made a major statement at this year’s awards, walking the carpet with designer Brandon Blackwood. The Love Island USA alum continues to step deeper into her fashion girl era, and we are here for it.

She arrived in a chocolate-brown satin gown with a thigh-high slit and a soft train. Her short, flipped bob and bronze glam tied the look together. The Bama Barbie looked flirty, refined, and very on-brand for her growing red-carpet résumé.

Brandon matched her energy perfectly in a brown satin suit featuring a sleeveless vest, relaxed pants, and polished accessories. Seeing them at the event together was such a moment that reminds us what CFDA is all about.

Ciara’s Cream Look Was Everything We Love About Sergio Hudson

Ciara’s fit was one of the night’s standout moments. The multi-hyphenate kept things sleek and elegant in a monochrome cream suit that redefined red carpet sophistication. The tailored jacket, matching wide-leg trousers, and textured shag coat gave her a regal softness while keeping the look clean and polished.

CiCi always finds that sweet spot between sophisticated, feminine and cool. And this Sergio Hudson look exemplified that. Her straight bob, paired with subtle makeup and a glossy nude lip, completed the ensemble.