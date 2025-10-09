Angel Reese Is In Her Juicy Era: The Bayou Barbie Launches ‘Angel Couture’ As New Juicy Couture Global Ambassador

Source: Juicy Couture / Angel Reese

The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, has made yet another successful crossover into the fashion world. The two-time WNBA All-Star has been named the new global ambassador and creative collaborator for Juicy Couture, according to a press release. Under the partnership, Reese will take center stage as the face of the brand’s iconic Viva La Juicy fragrance and co-designer of its new signature apparel collection, Angel Couture.

The collaboration blends Reese’s personal connection to the brand with a fresh collection that reimagines Juicy’s signature velour and bold graphics through her lens.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok

Angel Reese teased pieces from her new “Angel Couture” collection on Monday.

Source: Juicy Couture / Angel Reese

The stunning baller hit Instagram on Oct. 6 to give fans a sneak peek at her new collection. In the photos, she rocked a light pink tracksuit featuring the iconic sparkling Juicy logo across the back, gazing over her shoulder with a smoldering look.

“Serving main character energy. The Juicy Couture x Angel Reese collection is here. Welcome to Angel Couture. @angelreese5,” she penned.

The collection—now available at select major retailers nationwide—launches alongside the Angel Couture campaign, fronted by Reese herself. It showcases Juicy’s most iconic staples, including updated velour sets, graphic baby tees, and bold statement separates, alongside the Viva La Juicy fragrance. Reese, 23, said she hopes fans feel confident and “fearless” in the clothing that she’s created for the new collection, just as she did growing up rocking the fun apparel.

“I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible,” said Reese. “Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable.”