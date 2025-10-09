Angel Reese Named Global Ambassador For Juicy Couture
Angel Reese Is In Her Juicy Era: The Bayou Barbie Launches ‘Angel Couture’ As New Juicy Couture Global Ambassador
The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, has made yet another successful crossover into the fashion world. The two-time WNBA All-Star has been named the new global ambassador and creative collaborator for Juicy Couture, according to a press release. Under the partnership, Reese will take center stage as the face of the brand’s iconic Viva La Juicy fragrance and co-designer of its new signature apparel collection, Angel Couture.
The collaboration blends Reese’s personal connection to the brand with a fresh collection that reimagines Juicy’s signature velour and bold graphics through her lens.
Angel Reese teased pieces from her new “Angel Couture” collection on Monday.
The stunning baller hit Instagram on Oct. 6 to give fans a sneak peek at her new collection. In the photos, she rocked a light pink tracksuit featuring the iconic sparkling Juicy logo across the back, gazing over her shoulder with a smoldering look.
“Serving main character energy. The Juicy Couture x Angel Reese collection is here. Welcome to Angel Couture. @angelreese5,” she penned.
The collection—now available at select major retailers nationwide—launches alongside the Angel Couture campaign, fronted by Reese herself. It showcases Juicy’s most iconic staples, including updated velour sets, graphic baby tees, and bold statement separates, alongside the Viva La Juicy fragrance. Reese, 23, said she hopes fans feel confident and “fearless” in the clothing that she’s created for the new collection, just as she did growing up rocking the fun apparel.
“I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible,” said Reese. “Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable.”
This has been a big year for Angel Reese.
Reese’s appointment comes during a landmark year for the athlete. Earlier in 2025, she graced the cover of Vogue, was named one of Harper’s Bazaar Icons, and was crowned BET’s Sportswoman of the Year. She also holds long-term brand partnerships with Reebok, Reese’s, and Beats.
And now, she’s set to make fashion history. According to PEOPLE, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, the basketball star will become the first-ever professional athlete to walk in the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Reese previously attended the brand’s legendary return in 2024, and this year, she’ll make her runway debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, kicking off a global partnership with the brand.
“I literally could not stop smiling!” Reese told PEOPLE about when she got the news. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”
The WNBA player added that she’s “so proud and excited” to be the first pro athlete to walk for Victoria’s Secret and hopes to inspire other women watching her historic runway debut to dream big.
“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” she says.
