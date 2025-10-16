All Of The Black Model’s Who Shined At The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York was nothing short of electric, a dazzling revival of glamour, poise, and cultural moments that will live in fashion memory. From the opening beats to the final bows, each sequence was infused with a renewed sense of inclusivity and pride.

But as the lights glowed and the wings flared, one of the most stirring themes was the glow and gravitas of the Black models who graced the runway, our queens, showing up and absolutely showing out.

Among the highlights: Jasmine Tookes clearly embracing her baby bump while walking in lingerie, and WNBA standout Angel Reese making a striking entrance as the first professional athlete to don angel wings under the Victoria’s Secret banner. The energy in the room soared, the cheers roared, and our queens shone bright.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai, the Sudanese‑American model known for her sharp features and commanding runway presence, has quickly become one of the glamor world’s go-to faces, and she made her presence felt on Wednesday. This season, the 27-year-old, who walked in last year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show, stood out with a look that combined bold structure with shimmer, illuminating the stage and reminding everyone why she’s a growing icon in the fashion world.

She wore a pink lingerie outfit adorned with glittering diamonds and pink wings that trailed behind her like a goddess, paired with a stunning feather hat that looked like it was plucked right out of the flappers era. Yai followed the sexy outfit with a stunning silver meshed crop top that she rocked with black lingerie, along with breathtaking diamond statement earrings.

Yai first made waves in 2018 when she opened a Prada show just months after being discovered by the fashion brand, an extraordinary leap in model lore, according to Forbes. She was the first Black woman in twenty years to do so. Naomi Campbell was the last melanated model to open for the Italian fashion brand before her historic feat.

“When I first got introduced into the fashion industry, I could have easily been a flash in the pan – and I’m sure that’s what many were expecting, but right away I decided that I was going to do everything I could to become a powerhouse,” Yai told Forbes in 2021.“Being a model means running a business, where essentially, I am the business. My likeness is what draws people in, and my creative and business decisions are the forces that drive it.”

Yai wasn’t the only one who lit up the runway. Here are all of the Black models who stamped their mark at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, each one bringing her own story, style, and strength to the catwalk.

1. Jasmine Tookes Source:Getty Jasmine Tookes, 34, is no stranger to Victoria’s Secret, and this year’s show added another milestone to her legacy. She made headlines this year by opening the runway with her baby bump on full display, redefining traditional beauty narratives. Tookes wore stunning wings, embellished with large pearls, along with a golden mesh dress adorned with similar pearl designs. Throughout her career, Tookes has collaborated with major fashion houses, including Prada, Burberry, and Calvin Klein, and co-founded the activewear brand JOJA in 2022. Her presence this year felt deeply symbolic: strength, motherhood, and model power united on one stage. 2. Angel Reese Source:Getty Angel Reese, the 23-year-old rising WNBA star, made waves as the first professional athlete to model for Victoria’s Secret on Wednesday. Her crossover from basketball courts to the catwalk was anticipated, and her strut in lingerie marked a new chapter for inclusivity in fashion. At one point during the show, the 23-year-old stood out in a beautiful pink lingerie adorned with bright pink and white flowers. She rocked a matching floral kimono along with the sexy outfit. For Reese, the moment wasn’t just about modeling; it was a statement: that athleticism, ambition, and beauty can all coexist in one frame. As previously reported, the Chicago Sky player told PEOPLE ahead of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut that she was “so proud and excited” to be the first pro athlete to walk for the brand and hoped to inspire other women watching her historic runway debut to dream big. “I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it,” she said. “And for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway.” 3. Awar Odhiang Source:Getty Awar Odhiang embodies poised strength and elegance. She walked in Victoria’s Secret’s 2024 Fashion Show, where she was credited as one of the models showcasing bold, glimmering lingerie looks that blended sensuality and power. Odhiang made waves again at this year’s event, wearing a stunning baby pink lingerie set complete with beautiful chiffon angel wings in the shape of a butterfly. The outfit showcased her bold personality and incredible catwalk skills. The South Sudanese model has made significant strides in the fashion world since being discovered by Mode Models at the age of 17. She is only the third Black model in Chanel’s 115-year history to close a runway show, following in the footsteps of Alek Wek and Adut Akech. In October 2025, Odhiang joined their ranks, closing the Spring/Summer 2026 show during Matthieu Blazy’s much-anticipated debut for the house. Her journey in fashion reflects rising representation from South Sudanese models, and her projection this year added texture and storytelling to the runway. 4. Joan Smalls Source:Getty Joan Smalls, 37, has long been a force in the modeling world, one of the most enduring and respected faces in fashion, and she proved it on Wednesday. Smalls lit up the runway in a gold layered top with striking wings situated at the top of her head. She completed the look with gold panties and stunning heels. Her return to the Victoria’s Secret stage is yet another symbol of her iconic status, and she continues to carry both legacy and influence forward. When she steps out, she brings with her years of trailblazing and the kind of confidence only a veteran can wear so effortlessly. The proud Afro-Latina, 37, was born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, and launched her modeling career in 2007. She quickly rose to international fame, gracing the runways for top fashion houses such as Givenchy, Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. In 2011, she made history as the first Latina model to become the face of Estée Lauder cosmetics. Just two years later, in 2013, she debuted on Forbes magazine’s list of the “World’s Highest-Paid Models,” ranking eighth with earnings surpassing $3 million. Beyond her modeling success, Smalls has emerged as a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. She has consistently spoken out about its lack of representation and remains committed to pushing for lasting change. 5. Imaan Hammam Source:Getty Imaan Hammam, 29, is known for her versatility, luminous presence, and ability to cross between high fashion and more commercial projects. While her past credits include editorial features with Vogue and runway stints with major fashion brands like Fendi and Ralph Lauren, she’s also become a fixture in Victoria’s Secret’s evolving lineup. Her walk on this year’s runway reinforced how her modeling is both graceful and grounded, and brought much‑needed representation to the show’s evolving aesthetic. She rocked a sexy black and silver lingerie outfit adorned with colorful wings, complementing her beautiful skin and rich personality. Hammam brought fierce energy to the runway, interacting and smiling at the crowd as she set the catwalk on fire with her smoldering walk. 6. Luna Yohannan Source:Getty While less documented in mainstream coverage than some of her fellow queens, Luna Yohannan’s inclusion in the show speaks volumes about Victoria’s Secret’s broadened vision. For Wednesday’s fashion show, Yohannan’s standout moment came when she strutted down the runway fearlessly in grey sweats and a hoodie, paired with a bold fur coat and a grey hat turned to the side. The model’s unique presence adds depth to the casting, signaling that new faces are being elevated. She embodies the next wave of models who don’t just walk the runway but carry personal narratives, resilience, and rising influence in the fashion conversation. It’s no wonder she was named one of Vogue’s 2025 breakout stars of the spring fashion season. Yohannan showed off her versatile strut in shows for major brands like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Moschino, wearing everything from constructed gowns to laid-back athleisure attire. 7. Precious Lee Source:Getty Precious Lee is an American plus‑size (or “curve”) model, actress, writer, and advocate who has broken barriers in the fashion world by bringing size and racial diversity into high fashion. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old model stunned in a pink lacy lingerie set paired with a stunning feathered hat, exuding confidence as she paused to show off her sexy attire. It was a moment that embodied everything Lee has stood for since entering the scene: beauty, fearlessness, and authenticity. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she studied at Clark Atlanta University before pursuing modeling full-time. Lee first gained broader recognition when she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, making her debut at a Christian Siriano show in 2017, according to British Vogue. She later became one of the first “curve” models to walk for Versace in their Spring/Summer 2021 show. Throughout her career, she has walked for renowned houses such as Fendi, Moschino, Balmain, and Jean Paul Gaultier, and has appeared in major fashion magazines including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She also uses her platform to advocate for more inclusive representation in fashion, championing the visibility of darker-skinned and fuller-figured women. 8. Quenlin Blackwell Source:Getty Quenlin Riquera Blackwell, known as Quen Blackwell, is an American social media personality, YouTuber, comedian, and now, a model. She first rose to prominence through platforms like Vine and later TikTok and YouTube, where she shared comedic content, personal reflections, and lifestyle videos. Now she has expanded her online presence into modeling and acting. Blackwell made her runway debut on Wednesday, wearing a bold pink and black bathing suit from Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line, proving that she’s not only funny but also has the modeling chops to truly make it in the fashion world, too. According to Grazia, Blackwell “was stunned” when Victoria’s Secret contacted her to take part in this year’s fashion show. “So y’all want me to walk this show as a joke? Like funnies? Or like serious? They’re like, no, as a model, a supermodel,” she said. 9. Adut Akech Source:Getty Adut Akech is a South Sudanese–Australian supermodel known for her meteoric rise in the industry and her role as a voice for refugee representation and diversity in fashion. Akech let her talent shine on Wednesday, with a standout moment emerging when she took to the catwalk in a fiery red lingerie dress, paired with stunning accessories. Akech oozed seduction and big boss energy in the sizzling look. Born in South Sudan, she spent part of her early life in a refugee camp in Kenya before relocating with her family to Australia. The star made her major runway debut in 2017 as an exclusive model for Saint Laurent and has since walked and closed shows for fashion houses such as Valentino, Givenchy, Dior, and Versace, and fronted campaigns for top brands. In 2018 and 2019, she was named "Model of the Year" by Models.com, and she continues to be featured on the covers of leading fashion magazines. Akech is also vocal about giving back. In 2018, she expressed a desire to open a modeling agency in South Sudan and to support communities affected by displacement, according to British Vogue. Together, these queens turned the runway into a platform of celebration, visibility, and power. In every step, they reminded us that beauty is broader than ever and that when we center voices and faces that too often go unseen, the spotlight only grows brighter.