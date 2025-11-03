Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Attention beauty lovers! This time of year may be a bit frightful, but the Sephora Savings Event is anything but spooky—especially where your purse is concerned. The annual beauty sale is a must-shop for consumers looking to maximize on deals and jumpstart their holiday shopping before the pre-Christmas and Black Friday rush. Running now to Nov. 10, shoppers can take advantage of jaw-dropping deals in the makeup, skincare, bath and body, fragrance, and haircare categories.

Unlike other sales that are members-only, Sephora ensures that everyone can join in on the savings, both in-store and online, using the code EVERYTHING. However, the retailer provides access to the sale based on their three-tier Beauty Insider loyalty program. Rouge members are first in line, receiving access to the sale from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, scoring 20% off. VIB and Insider members follow with access from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, with 15% off for VIBs and 10% off for Insiders. As expected, shoppers can enjoy free shipping, regardless of tier status. Not to mention, shoppers can also take advantage of Sephora Collection items at 30% off throughout the sale. Keep in mind, membership in Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program is free. Sign up online or in-store.

As expected, the more you spend, the higher your ranking will be. That said, while there are tons of perks to explore, there are also some limitations. Shoppers can only purchase two Dyson items, three Shark Beauty items, three The Ordinary items, and three Nutrafol items per transaction.

In the mood to shop? We’ve got you covered! Instead of browsing through Sephora’s endless lineup of beauty products, we’ve decided to do the heavy lifting for you. Here are 15 must-have products worth adding to your shopping list ASAP. Thank us later!

1. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser

This white, clay-based cleanser is ideal for individuals with acne-prone skin. It’s formulated to exfoliate, soothe, and remove dirt and impurities from skin.

