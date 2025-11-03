Beauty

Sephora Savings Event Is Here—15 Beauty Must-Haves

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Attention beauty lovers! This time of year may be a bit frightful, but the Sephora Savings Event is anything but spooky—especially where your purse is concerned.

Published on November 3, 2025

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Attention beauty lovers! This time of year may be a bit frightful, but the Sephora Savings Event is anything but spooky—especially where your purse is concerned. The annual beauty sale is a must-shop for consumers looking to maximize on deals and jumpstart their holiday shopping before the pre-Christmas and Black Friday rush. Running now to Nov. 10, shoppers can take advantage of jaw-dropping deals in the makeup, skincare, bath and body, fragrance, and haircare categories.

Unlike other sales that are members-only, Sephora ensures that everyone can join in on the savings, both in-store and online, using the code EVERYTHING. However, the retailer provides access to the sale based on their three-tier Beauty Insider loyalty program. Rouge members are first in line, receiving access to the sale from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, scoring 20% off. VIB and Insider members follow with access from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, with 15% off for VIBs and 10% off for Insiders. As expected, shoppers can enjoy free shipping, regardless of tier status. Not to mention, shoppers can also take advantage of Sephora Collection items at 30% off throughout the sale. Keep in mind, membership in Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program is free. Sign up online or in-store.

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Black Peppa attends the Sephora Birmingham VIP launch party at The Bullring & Grand Central on November 12, 2024 in Birmingham, England. Source: Dave Benett / Getty

As expected, the more you spend, the higher your ranking will be. That said, while there are tons of perks to explore, there are also some limitations. Shoppers can only purchase two Dyson items, three Shark Beauty items, three The Ordinary items, and three Nutrafol items per transaction.

In the mood to shop? We’ve got you covered! Instead of browsing through Sephora’s endless lineup of beauty products, we’ve decided to do the heavy lifting for you. Here are 15 must-have products worth adding to your shopping list ASAP. Thank us later!

Happy Shopping, Beauties!

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Clean Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup Kit

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser

Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser 

Source: Sephora

This white, clay-based cleanser is ideal for individuals with acne-prone skin. It’s formulated to exfoliate, soothe, and remove dirt and impurities from skin.

Shop Now

2. Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Vanille Couture Limited Edition Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Orange Blossom

Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Vanille Couture Limited Edition Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Orange Blossom 

Source: Sephora

For the girls who can’t resist a warm and spicy scent, it may be time to experiment with this gem. This fragrance boasts notes of vanilla, gourmand, lavender, and wild orange blossom, offering a sweet, feminine scent that’s far from overpowering but goes the distance.

Shop Now

3. T3 Curling Straightener, 2-in-1 Styling Iron With Auto World Voltage

T3 Curling Straightener, 2-in-1 Styling Iron With Auto World Voltage 

Source: Sephora

Whether you have a sleek look in mind or prefer to flex gorgeous waves or curls, this multifunctional styling iron comes in major clutch. Designed with T3 SinglePass® Technology and CeraGloss™ ceramic, the tool is super-gentle on your strands and works to create a desired effect in one pass.

Shop Now

4. Kosas Soulgazer Lengthening Mascara + Lash Serum in 1 for Sensitive Eyes

Kosas Soulgazer Lengthening Mascara + Lash Serum in 1 for Sensitive Eyes 

Source: Sephora

Tired of rocking false eyelashes? This multifunctional find is formulated with a peptide that helps grow lashes, while its curvilineral brush lengthens your fringe with every use.

Shop Now

5. Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm 

Source: Sephora

Leave the makeup remover wipes behind and give your skin a gentle touch with this cleansing balm. Formulated with plant-derived ingredients, this number melts makeup in seconds and leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.

Shop Now

6. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil 

Source: Sephora

Elevate your haircare routine with this sweet gem. This Honey Infused Hair Oil envelops strands with lasting moisture, boosts shine, combats frizz, and works as a heat protectant to shield your mane. This number is just what your hair needs, especially during the cold weather season.

Shop Now

7. Dieux Heavenly Hydration Hydrate, Glow, and Firm Skincare Gift Set

Dieux Heavenly Hydration Hydrate, Glow, and Firm Skincare Gift Set 

Source: other

Shopping for your skincare-obsessed bestie? Give them the gift of hydrated skin, courtesy of this gift set. The Dieux’s offering features a gel cream and a moisturizer, both crafted to instantly plump skin, tackle signs of aging, and deeply hydrate skin for a soft and supple feel.

Shop Now

8. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask in Vanilla Birthday Cake Scent

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask in Vanilla Birthday Cake Scent

Source: Sephora

This limited edition find has a cult following for good reason. Formulated with all hair textures in mind, this mask strengthens damaged strands and locks in moisture sans the weighed-down feel.

Shop Now

9. Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment for Shine & Hydration

Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment for Shine & Hydration 

Source: Sephora

No dry lips here! Glow Recipe’s Lip Treatment combines glycerin, hyaluronic acid microspheres, and fruit actives to plump your pout and provide your lips with intense hydration that lasts.

Shop Now

10. Anastasia Beverly Hills Velvety-Matte Precision Shaping Lip Liner

Anastasia Beverly Hills Velvety-Matte Precision Shaping Lip Liner 

Source: Sephora

Whether your goal is to define, shape, or keep your lip color from fading, this Anastasia Beverly Hills liner will get the job done. It features high color payoff paired with a creamy feel for easy application with great staying power.

Shop Now

11. Sienna Naturals Curl-Enhancing Dream Curl Hair Gel

Sienna Naturals Curl-Enhancing Dream Curl Hair Gel 

Source: Sephora

Co-founded by Issa Rae, the Sienna Naturals Curl Hair Gel offers the best of both worlds. This formula gives curls shape and definition while drawing in moisture to keep your strands soft and shiny, without the fear of flakes or frizz.

Shop Now

12. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Butta Drop Refill Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Shea Butter

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Butta Drop Refill Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Shea Butter 

Source: Sephora

Blended with seven luxurious oils, shea butter, and glycerin, Fenty’s Whipped Oil Body Cream is in a league of its own. This popular find deeply moisturizes skin without leaving behind a greasy feel. Plus, one whiff of its caramel scent will make you think that it’s good enough to eat— but please don’t!

Shop Now

13. LYS Beauty Bright Start Creamy Buildable Coverage Airbrush Concealer

LYS Beauty Bright Start Creamy Buildable Coverage Airbrush Concealer 

Source: Sephora

Known as the newest addition to LYS Beauty’s roster, this concealer does its job and then some. Sticking to the brand’s ethos of infusing skincare into makeup, it hydrates, calms inflammation, and minimizes blemishes for a second-skin finish. Not to mention, this essential is buildable, offering medium to full coverage for a picture-perfect finish.

Shop Now

14. fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence

fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence 

Source: Sephora

Step up your skincare game with this fresh Essence. The award-winning formula deeply penetrates the skin with hydration, preparing it to absorb additional products for maximum effectiveness. 

Shop Now

15. PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub with Dead Sea Salt In Midnite Amber

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub with Dead Sea Salt In Midnite Amber 

Source: Sephora

Slough away dirt and dead skin cells with this nourishing body scrub. PATTERN’s offering features a mix of Epson salt, Dead Sea salt extracts, and plant butters and oils that work to gently exfoliate and hydrate skin, leaving you with a radiant complexion.

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

