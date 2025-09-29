10 Clean Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup Kit
10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell
The beauty world was saddened and shocked when Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye announced the closure of the award-winning brand this summer. Over the past few years, Ami Colé has built a devoted customer base, including celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Nia Long and Mindy Kaling. Reportedly, the clean beauty line will shutter this month after just four years.
N’Diaye-Mbaye recently penned an exclusive open letter for The Cut, elaborating on the decision. “Instead of focusing on the healthy, sustainable future of the company and meeting the needs of our loyal fan base,” she wrote. “I rode a temperamental wave of appraising investors — some of whom seemed to have an attitude toward equity and ‘betting big on inclusivity’ that changed its tune a lot, to my ears, from what it sounded like in 2020.”
The Sephora-approved startup, which created makeup for darker skin tones, raised over $1 million in venture capital, launching in 2021. N’Diaye-Mbaye was one of the few Black women to raise more than $1 million in the early 2020s. At the time, there was a surge in support for Black entrepreneurship following the murder of George Floyd. According to Tech Crunch, N’Diaye-Mbaye hinted at tension between her and investors earlier this year. The reality, an unpredictable market, less funding and DEI rollbacks can be detrimental to a minority-owned business.
“This is another love letter, not a goodbye, ”N’Diaye-Mbaye wrote on Instagram, at the time of the announcement. “What started as a mission to create clean beauty for melanin-rich skin became a movement and a metaphoric home for so many of you…” While Ami Cole may be closing down, its impact on the cosmetic industry lives on. And if you’re looking to support similar makeup or skincare brands, MadameNoire rounded up a list of Black-owned clean beauty brands to stock up on this season.
1. The Lip Bar
Former Wall Street analyst Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar in 2012 after leaving the corporate world. In 2015, she appeared on Shark Tank, and turned her rejection into an unstoppable rebrand. Known today as TLB, The Lip Bar has a bold selection of vegan lipsticks and lip kits at reasonable price points.
2. Range Beauty
Range Beauty is where skincare meets makeup. Best of all, the brand rings true to its name offering a wide range of shades while addressing skin issues. Founder Alicia Scott made history in 2022 as the first Black woman-owned beauty brand to receive an investment on Shark Tank. Since securing a deal with Lori Greiner and guest Shark Emma Grede, Range Beauty is now available in nearly 100 Sephora stores across the U.S.
3. Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics prides itself on melanin-rich beauty. Created in 2017 by Co-Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, Mented celebrates all hues. Mented’s best-selling products include its original nude lipstick, Skin by Mented stick and everyday eyeshadow palette. All products are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty free.
4. LYS Beauty
Short for “Love Yourself,” LYS Beauty is a high-performance clean beauty brand. Launched in 2021 by makeup expert Tisha Thompson, LYS Beauty focuses on accessibility, sustainability and affordability. What’s more, its skincare-infused formulas are talc and fragrance-free.
5. Beauty Bakerie
Inspired by baked treats, the Beauty Bakerie collection is vegan-friendly and gluten-free. The brand was founded by breast cancer survivor Cashmere Nicole back in 2011. Beauty Bakerie’s mission is to spread the spirit of kindness and sweetness. Recently, KJ Miller, co-founder of Mented Cosmetics, became the brand’s new president and CEO.
6. KNC Beauty
Named after founder Kristin Noel Crawley’s initials, KNC Beauty launched in 2016 as an ode to Crawley’s favorite beauty product: lip masks. Nearly a decade later, KNC Beauty expanded its lip care, which now includes lip balms. Not to mention, the brand has a line of face and eye masks, too.
7. Hyper Skin
Hyper Skin founder and CEO Desiree Verdejo pivoted from lawyer to beauty boutique owner, to serial beauty entrepreneur. Eventually, kickstarting her award-winning brand in 2020. Hyper Skin, a hyperpigmentation-targeting skincare line, currently has four beauty products aimed to target dark spots and discoloration.
8. Klur
Esthetician Lesley Thornton founded Klur initially as product formulations for her facial clients. Ten years later, Klur is an independent, self-funded, woman-owned and operated company. The high-end minimalistic brand offers clean, ethical, and inclusive beauty. Klur’s line of serums, oils, and creams are luxurious yet sustainable.
9. Topicals
Topicals is a cult favorite clean beauty brand. Founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, Topicals became a viral hit when it launched in 2020, selling out within hours. Its best-sellers include Faded Brightening + Clearing Serum, Faded Under Eye Masks and High Roller Ingrown Tonic.
10. Hanahana Beauty
Hanahana Beauty believes skincare is self-care. Its products feature ethically sourced ingredients, directly from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana. According to Hanahana Beauty’s founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong, its mission is to uplift women of color through accessibility, transparency, and sustainability.
