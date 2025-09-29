10 Clean Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Add To Your Makeup Kit

Source: FabrikaCr / Getty

The beauty world was saddened and shocked when Ami Colé founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye announced the closure of the award-winning brand this summer. Over the past few years, Ami Colé has built a devoted customer base, including celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Nia Long and Mindy Kaling. Reportedly, the clean beauty line will shutter this month after just four years.

N’Diaye-Mbaye recently penned an exclusive open letter for The Cut, elaborating on the decision. “Instead of focusing on the healthy, sustainable future of the company and meeting the needs of our loyal fan base,” she wrote. “I rode a temperamental wave of appraising investors — some of whom seemed to have an attitude toward equity and ‘betting big on inclusivity’ that changed its tune a lot, to my ears, from what it sounded like in 2020.”

The Sephora-approved startup, which created makeup for darker skin tones, raised over $1 million in venture capital, launching in 2021. N’Diaye-Mbaye was one of the few Black women to raise more than $1 million in the early 2020s. At the time, there was a surge in support for Black entrepreneurship following the murder of George Floyd. According to Tech Crunch, N’Diaye-Mbaye hinted at tension between her and investors earlier this year. The reality, an unpredictable market, less funding and DEI rollbacks can be detrimental to a minority-owned business.

“This is another love letter, not a goodbye, ”N’Diaye-Mbaye wrote on Instagram, at the time of the announcement. “What started as a mission to create clean beauty for melanin-rich skin became a movement and a metaphoric home for so many of you…” While Ami Cole may be closing down, its impact on the cosmetic industry lives on. And if you’re looking to support similar makeup or skincare brands, MadameNoire rounded up a list of Black-owned clean beauty brands to stock up on this season.

1. The Lip Bar

Former Wall Street analyst Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar in 2012 after leaving the corporate world. In 2015, she appeared on Shark Tank, and turned her rejection into an unstoppable rebrand. Known today as TLB, The Lip Bar has a bold selection of vegan lipsticks and lip kits at reasonable price points.