D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

Iconic neo-soul singer D’ Angelo has died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports. He was 51 years old. According to their report, sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed his passing.

Whispers about his reported passing began circulating early Tuesday, with professor and podcaster Marc Lamont Hill tweeting, “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace.” His death comes months after the tragic vehicular death of his former lover Angie Stone.

D’Angelo, real name Michael Eugene Archer, was a trailblazer in the neo-soul movement of the 90s alongside artists like D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, and Maxwell. Fans and supporters have taken to social media to remember the prolific artist with clips of his songs and performances.

Earlier this year, D’Angelo cancelled his appearance at the Roots Picnic. It was set to be his first performance in three years. He told, “disappointed” not to be able to make the show but was recovering from “an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery [he] had earlier this year,” Pitchfork reported in May. They added, “And he’s been advised that the performance ‘could further complicate matters’ as he recovers.” It is now speculated the cancellation may have been related to his battle with pancreatic cancer.

D’Angelo Changes The Game

D’Angelo commanded the music scene in 1995 with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” which spawned hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Lady.” He would go on to win four Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “Voodoo” (2000),” “Black Messiah” (2016), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel) and Best R&B Song for “Really Love” (2016).”

The crooner dated the late Angie Stone for four years and welcomed one son Michael, who was born in 1998.

Check out some of his most memorable moments below:

