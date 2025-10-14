Breaking News

D'Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51

D'Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

Iconic neo-soul singer D’ Angelo has died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51 years old. Sources connected to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed his passing.

Published on October 14, 2025

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
Source: Lionel FLUSIN / Getty

Iconic neo-soul singer D’ Angelo has died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports. He was 51 years old. According to their report, sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed his passing.

Whispers about his reported passing began circulating early Tuesday, with professor and podcaster Marc Lamont Hill tweeting, “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace.” His death comes months after the tragic vehicular death of his former lover Angie Stone.

D’Angelo Pancreatic Cancer

D’Angelo, real name Michael Eugene Archer, was a trailblazer in the neo-soul movement of the 90s alongside artists like D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, and Maxwell. Fans and supporters have taken to social media to remember the prolific artist with clips of his songs and performances.

Earlier this year, D’Angelo cancelled his appearance at the Roots Picnic. It was set to be his first performance in three years. He told,  “disappointed” not to be able to make the show but was recovering from “an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery [he] had earlier this year,” Pitchfork reported in May. They added, “And he’s been advised that the performance ‘could further complicate matters’ as he recovers.” It is now speculated the cancellation may have been related to his battle with pancreatic cancer.

D’Angelo Changes The Game

D’Angelo commanded the music scene in 1995 with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” which spawned hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Lady.” He would go on to win four Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “Voodoo” (2000),” “Black Messiah” (2016), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel) and Best R&B Song for “Really Love” (2016).”

The crooner dated the late Angie Stone for four years and welcomed one son Michael, who was born in 1998. 

Check out some of his most memorable moments below:

1. D’Angelo in 2012

USA – 2012 Bonnaroo Music Festival 

Source: Getty

D’angelo takes part in Questlove’s Superjam at Bonnaroo 2012.

2. D’Angelo

D'Angelo Promotes Levi's at Macy's 

Source: Getty

(Original Caption) R&B singer D’Angelo appeared at Macy’s to promote Levi’s sponsorship of MTV’s Video Music Awards ‘Best New Artist’ category. 

3. D’Angelo

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000 

Source: Getty

Le chanteur américain D’Angelo lors du Festival de Montreux en aout 2000 

4. D’Angelo

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000 

Source: Getty

Le chanteur américain D’Angelo lors du Festival de Montreux en aout 2000 

5. D’Angelo

2000 MTV Movie Awards - Press Room 

Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, shirtless with a black headband and black trousers, in the press room of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000.

6. D’Angelo

1996 NAACP Image Awards 

Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing a beige double-breasted suit over a black crew-neck t-shirt, attends the 1996 NAACP Image Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 6th April 1996. 

7. D’Angelo

'Jackie Brown' Hollywood Premiere 

Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing a brown velvet coat over a brown patterned shirt, attends the Hollywood premiere of ‘Jackie Brown’, held at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, 11th December 1997. 

8. D’Angelo

24th Annual American Music Awards 

Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing a black double-breasted suit with a black shirt, a white tie and a black fedora, attends the 24th Annual American Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 27th January 1997. 

9. D’Angelo

24th Annual American Music Awards - Press Room 

Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing a black double-breasted suit with a black shirt, a white tie and a black fedora, in the press room of the 24th Annual American Music Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 27th January 1997. D’Angelo is holding his ‘Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist’ award. 

